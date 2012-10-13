TV Ratings: ‘Shark Tank,’ ‘Blue Bloods’ lead Friday split, while ‘Fringe’ drops

Fast National ratings for Friday, October 12, 2012.

Pulling “Made in Jersey” for an “NCIS” repeat gave CBS a boost on the way to its normal overall win, but “Shark Tank” helped ABC keep its grasp on the nightly lead with young viewers.

Meanwhile, “Fringe” delivered its smallest audience of the season and The CW got strong second samplings for “Arrow” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.5 rating for the night, beating CBS and NBC’s 1.3 rating in the key demographic. FOX was fourth with a 0.9 rating, while The CW did a 0.5 key demo rating.

Overall, though, it was CBS averaging an estimated 9.16 million viewers and a 6.1 rating/11 share to lead Friday night. ABC was second with a 3.5/6 and 5.24 million viewers, beating the 3.0/5 and 4.39 million viewers for NBC. FOX was fourth with a 1.6/3 and 2.565 million viewers, beating the 1.1/2 and 1.72 million viewers for The CW.

8 p.m. – CBS started the night in first overall with 7.6 million viewers for an “NCIS” repeat, which averaged a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Shark Tank” rose week-to-week with 6.37 million viewers and an hour-winning 1.8 key demo rating. NBC’s “The Voice” encore averaged 3.51 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating compared to 2.42 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating for FOX’s “The X Factor” encore. The CW’s encore of “Arrow” averaged a robust 2.02 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – Shifted back to 9 p.m. this week, “CIS: NY” averaged 9.42 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49, both up from the drama’s 8 p.m. airing last week. NBC’s “Grimm” was a distant second overall with 4.95 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.5 key demo rating, both down from last week. ABC’s “What Would You Do?” was third with 4.67 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating. FOX’s “Fringe” averaged a season low 2.71 million viewers and tied the season low with a 1.0 key demo rating. On The CW, 1.42 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating tuned in for an encore of the “Beauty and the Beast” pilot.

10 p.m. – CBS’ “Blue Bloods” was up from last week with 10.46 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Dateline” averaged 4.72 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating compared to the 4.67 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for ABC’s “20/20.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.