TV Ratings: ‘Shark Tank,’ ‘Blue Bloods’ lead Friday, while ‘Fringe’ droops pre-finale

Fast National ratings for Friday, January 11, 2013.

It was a pretty standard Friday night, with “Shark Tank” delivering the biggest numbers among young viewers to help ABC split the key demo, while CBS’ procedurals were dominant overall.

Meanwhile, “Fringe” hit a pre-finale low, which won’t make much of a difference to anybody.

For the night, ABC and CBS averaged a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the key demographic. NBC averaged a 1.2 key demo rating, followed by FOX’s 0.9 rating and the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, though, CBS won comfortably with an average of 10.3 million viewers and a 6.3 rating/11 share for Friday night. ABC was a distant second with 6.14 million viewers and a 3.9/7, topping NBC’s 3.3/5 and 4.77 million viewers. FOX’s 2.46 million viewers and 1.5/3 and the 0.6/1 and 924,000 viewers for The CW trailed.





8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 9.03 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 for “Undercover Boss,” up from last week’s sluggish airing against the Cotton Bowl. ABC was second with “Last Man Standing” (7.05 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo) and “Malibu Country” (6.15 million and a 1.4 key demo), which also both rose from last week. NBC’s repeats of “1600 Penn” averaged 3.025 million viewers for third and a 0.8 key demo rating for third. FOX was fourth overall with 2.49 million viewers and third in the key demo with a 1.0 rating for a “Kitchen Nightmares” repeat. The CW’s repeat of “Nikita” averaged 963,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “CSI: NY” led the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 10.74 million viewers and finished second with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49, both on the high side for the season. ABC’s “Shark Tank” averaged 6.84 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.0 key demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” was third with 4.85 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating. On FOX, the antepenultimate episode (and penultimate night) of “Fringe” averaged only 2.42 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating. The CW’s “Arrow” repeat averaged 885,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo.

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” closed CBS’ overall primetime sweep with 11.13 million viewers and also tied for first among adults 18-49 with a 1.6 rating. NBC’s “Dateline” averaged 6.42 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating. That left ABC in third with 4.98 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating for “20/20.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.