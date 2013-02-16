TV Ratings: ‘Shark Tank,’ ‘Blue Bloods’ lead Friday, while ‘Touch’ drops below ‘Fringe’ levels

Fast National ratings for Friday, February 15, 2013.

Despite the dismal-and-dropping numbers for “The Job,” CBS was still able to hold on for its normal overall Friday win, while “Shark Tank” kept ABC in its usual place in first among young viewers.

Meanwhile, it was another strong-ish week for NBC’s news-driven Friday lineup and another dismal week for FOX’s “Touch,” which saw its numbers fall to sub-“Fringe” levels in only its second week back.

Finally, if you want a little numerical amusement: The CW aired the indie romantic-dramedy “Paper Heart” instead of “Nikita” and a drama encore. The somewhat perplexing Michael Cera film drew 918,000 viewers in its first half-hour and lost huge chunks of viewership each half-hour drawing only 368,000 viewers for its conclusion.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.5 rating, beating NBC’s 1.2 rating in the key demographic for Friday night. CBS was third with a 1.1 key demo rating, topping FOX’s 0.9 key demo rating and the 0.2 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 7.5 million viewers to go with a 4.9 rating/8 share for Friday primetime, topping NBC’s 4.2/7 and 6.075 million viewers. ABC was a close third with a 3.9/7 and 6.07 million viewers, far ahead of the 2.86 million viewers and 1.8/3 for FOX. The CW averaged 611,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

8 p.m. – NBC started primetime in first with 6.63 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 for “Dateline.” ABC’s “Last Man Standing” (6.65 million and a 1.4 key demo) and “Malibu Country” (5.68 million and a 1.1 key demo) finished second. CBS’ “The Job” slumped to 3.37 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating in its second airing and it would be hard to know why CBS would air a third episode, given the negative effect on the overall nightly numbers. FOX’s “Kitchen Nightmares” was fourth with 3.195 million viewers and third with a 1.1 key demo rating. On The CW, “Paper Heart” averaged 808.000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating in its first hour.

9 p.m. – “CSI: NY” had a weak night with 8.5 million viewers to win the hour, finishing third with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Dateline” was a solid second with 6.73 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating. ABC’s “Shark Tank” was third with 6.43 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.8 key demo rating. On FOX, “Touch” averaged only 2.53 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, both series lows obviously. The CW’s “Paper Heart” averaged 414,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” won the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 10.62 million viewers and finished second with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “20/20” was second with 5.62 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.5 key demo rating. NBC’s “Rock Center” averaged 4.865 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.