TV Ratings: ‘Shark Tank’ nets ABC Friday win, ‘Enlisted’ up

01.25.14 2 Comments

Fast National ratings for Friday, January 24, 2014.

ABC won Friday night thanks to the highest-rated regular “Shark Tank” episode ever, while FOX’s timeslot swap of “Enlisted” and “Raising Hope” paid dividends for the first-year military comedy without really hurting the veteran show.

For the night, ABC averaged a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49, and 7.2 million viewers overall. FOX was second (1.4, 5.1 million), followed by NBC (1.3, 5.4 million), CBS (1.1, 8 million) and the CW (0.3, 772,000).

8 p.m. — “Bones” won the hour for FOX with a 1.8 rating and 7.4 million viewers, up from last week.  “Dateline NBC” was second (1.4, 7.3 million), followed by an “Undercover Boss” repeat on CBS (1.2, 6.4 million), “Last Man Standing” and “The Neighbors” on ABC (1.1, 5.1 million) and “The Carrie Diaries” on the CW (0.3, 916,000).

9 p.m. — “Shark Tank” (2.2, 8.1 million) won the hour for ABC with its highest-rated regular episode ever. NBC’s “Grimm” (1.5, 5.9 million) was second, followed by a “Hawaii Five-0” repeat on CBS (1.0, 8.1 million). Placed immediately after “Bones,” “Enlisted” (1.0, 3.2 million) added more than a million viewers from last week and was up significantly in the demo, while “Raising Hope” (0.8, 2.4 million) actually did slightly better in the demo this week than it did a week ago at 9.  A CW “Supernatural” repeat (0.2, 628,000) was in last place. 

10 p.m. — “20/20” (1.9, 8.3 million) won the hour for ABC, followed by a “Blue Bloods” repeat on CBS (1.0, 9.7 million). The “Dracula” season finale (1.0, 3.1 million) was up slightly over last week.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

