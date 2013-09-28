TV Ratings: ‘Shark Tank’ rises, but ‘Blue Bloods’ and ‘Hawaii Five-0’ lead CBS Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, September 27, 2013.

ABC’s “Shark Tank” was up from its early premiere and delivered Friday’s top numbers among adults 18-49, but “Blue Bloods” returned above last year’s premiere and combined with the transplanted “Hawaii Five-0” to give CBS the Friday win in the key measures.

FOX got good numbers from the premiere of “MasterChef: Junior,” which won its hour in most young demos and easily outdistanced Friday performances from a different Gordon Ramsay show, “Kitchen Nightmares,” in the same demo.

Those are the Friday positives, but it wouldn’t be Friday without some low ratings as well. ABC’s “Last Man Standing” dropped in its second week and combined with dismal second week numbers for “The Neighbors” to make the “Shark Tank” rise seem even more impressive.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.6 rating for Friday night, topping ABC’s 1.4 rating in the key demographic. FOX’s 1.3 key demo rating was good for third, followed by NBC’s 1.1 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating for Friday.

Overall, CBS had a larger cushion with 9.63 million viewers and a 6.0 rating/11 share for Friday night. NBC’s 3.8/7 and 5.69 million viewers edged out the 5.42 million and 3.5/6 for ABC. FOX was fourth for the night with 3.5 million viewers and a 2.1/4, topping The CW’s 852,000 an 0.6/1.

8 p.m. – CBS’ overall primetime sweep began with 8.125 million viewers for “Undercover Boss,” which finished second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second overall and third in the key demo with “Last Man Standing” (5.66 million and a 1.2 key demo) and “The Neighbors” (4.11 million and a 1.0 key demo). FOX’s “MasterChef: Junior” was third with 4.22 million viewers and first with a 1.6 key demo rating. NBC encored the two “Michael J. Fox Show” episodes from Thursday and drew 4.01 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating. The CW’s new “Perfect Score” and a “Perfect Score” repeat averaged 711,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” won the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 9.38 million viewers, but finished second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49, rather predictably down in the key demo from last fall’s Monday premiere. ABC’s “Shark Tank” was second overall with 6.75 million viewers and ruled the hour with a 1.9 key demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” had a good performance with 6.19 million viewers and finished third with a 1.2 key demo rating, comfortably topping the 2.77 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for FOX’s “Sleepy Hollow” encore. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 992,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” averaged 11.39 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 10 p.m. hour for CBS. NBC’s “Dateline” won the newsmagazine battle with 6.865 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating, ahead of the 4.63 million viewers and 1.3 key demo rating for ABC’s “20/20.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.