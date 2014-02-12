TV Ratings: Shaun White’s disappointing Olympics night gives NBC a big Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, February 11, 2014.

Even though reports had already broken earlier in the day that Shaun White failed to make it to the medal podium, NBC’s Tuesday coverage of the Winter Olympics from Sochi still rose slightly from Monday and, of course, dominated in all measures.

Once again, the Olympics crushed most of the original programming in its path, sending the “Dads” finale, “New Girl” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” to impressively low numbers.

The one show that proved impervious to the Olympics steamroll? ABC’s “Killer Women,” which did almost exactly the same dismal numbers it did last week.

On to those numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 6.6 rating for Tuesday night, tops in the key demographic. NBC successfully doubled up the competition, with FOX (1.2 key demo), CBS (1.1 key demo), ABC (0.8 key demo) and The CW (0.2 key demo) following.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 23.68 million viewers and a 13.8 rating/21 share for Tuesday primetime. CBS was a distant second with 7.76 million viewers and a 5.2/8, still far ahead of the 3.07 million viewers and 2.0/3 for ABC. FOX was fourth for the night with 2.765 million viewers and a 1.8/3, followed by The CW’s 798,000 viewers and 0.5/1.

8 p.m. – The Olympics’ primetime sweep started in the 8 p.m. hour with 21.93 million viewers and a 5.8 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. CBS’ “NCIS” repeat did its normally robust 9.65 million viewers for second and also finished second with a 1.3 key demo rating. ABC’s two repeats of “The Goldbergs” finished third with 3.74 million viewers and fourth with a 1.0 key demo rating, compared to the 2.62 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for FOX’s “Dads” season finale. The CW aired “Attack the Block” for the second time in a week and drew 865,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – NBC’s Olympics coverage rose to 25.61 million viewers and a 7.1 rating among adults 18-49 in the 8 p.m. hour. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat was second with 7.85 million viewers and third with a 1.2 key demo rating. FOX was third with “New Girl” (2.95 million and a 1.3 key demo) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (2.87 million and a 1.2 key demo). ABC’s repeats of “The Goldberg” and “Trophy Wife” averaged 2.46 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, while The CW’s movie dropped to 730,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – NBC concluded its primetime sweep with 23.51 million viewers and a 6.9 rating among adults 18-49 for more Olympics coverage. CBS’ “Person of Interest” repeat averaged 5.77 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating in second, beating the 3.01 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for “Killer Women.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.