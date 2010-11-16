TV Ratings: Shortened ‘Dancing’ helps boost CBS to Monday split

Fast National ratings for Monday, November 15, 2010.

With only four remaining contestants, “Dancing with the Stars” aired only a 90-minute episode on Monday night. The result was that although “Dancing” dominated the first half of the night, “Mike & Molly” and CBS got a boost in the second half of primetime, leading to a Monday split.

CBS won the night among adults 18-49, averaging a 3.4 rating in the key demographic. ABC was a close second in the demo with a 3.2 rating, with FOX’s 3.0 rating a competitive third. NBC was a distant fourth with a 1.6 rating, while The CW’s 0.9 rating trailed.

Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 15.284 million viewers to go with a 9.7 rating/15 share. CBS was well back in second with 10.61 million viewers and a 6.5/10. There was another big drop to FOX in third with a 4.9/7 and 8.42 million viewers and again to NBC’s 3.3/5 and 5.28 million viewers. The CW’s 1.2/2 and 1.74 million viewers trailed.





8 p.m. — “Dancing with the Stars” began the night in first overall with the 19.84 million viewers for “Dancing with the Stars,” though the talent show finished second with a 3.7 demo rating. FOX’s “House” was way up from last week with 10.81 million viewers and won the hour with a 4.0 demo rating. CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” were third with 8.42 million viewers and a 3.2 demo rating. On NBC’s “Chuck” did 5.55 million viewers and a 1.8 demo rating, within the show’s usual range, though a bit low on the demo. The CW’s “90210” was fifth with 1.75 million viewers.

9 p.m. — ABC stayed in first overall with the end of “Dancing with the Stars” (22 million viewers) and a repeat of “The Middle” (10.06 million), but finished second in the demo. CBS’ “Two and a Half Men” (14.15 million and a 4.5 demo rating) and “Mike & Molly” (12.29 million and a 3.8 demo) capitalized on the shorter “Dancing” to with the hour in the demo. FOX’s “Lie to Me” was third with 6.03 million viewers and a 2.0 demo, beating NBC’s “The Event,” which ticked up slightly from last week in viewers (5.73 million) but remained low in the demo with a 1.7 rating. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” averaged 1.724 million viewers for fifth.

10 p.m. — CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” won the 10 p.m. hour with 10.19 million viewers and a 2.8 demo rating. ABC’s “Castle” was down without its “Dancing” lead-in, but still did a sturdy 9.98 million viewers and a 2.5 demo rating. NBC’s “Chase” averaged 4.57 million viewers and a 1.2 demo rating in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

