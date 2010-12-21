TV Ratings: ‘Sing Off’ finale pushes NBC to a Monday split

Fast National ratings for Monday, December 20, 2010.

The two-hour finale of “The Sing Off” generated solid (but not season-peak) ratings for NBC early in the evening, but a sneak of the comedy “Perfect Couples” tanked and allowed CBS to sneak in and win the night overall.

In other notable ratings news, FOX’s “Million Dollar Money Drop” got off to a respectable start, at least with young viewers.

Among adults 18-49, NBC still won the night with a 2.2 rating, beating FOX and CBS’ 1.9 ratings in the key demographic. ABC’s 1.3 rating and the 0.4 rating for The CW trailed.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 7.42 million viewers and a 4.7 rating/8 share to win the night. NBC was a solid second with a 4.0/6 and 6.68 million viewers, while ABC’s 3.8/6 and 5.85 million viewers finished close behind. FOX wasn’t far off in fourth with a 3.2/5 and 5.34 million viewers. The CW’s 0.6/1 and 931,000 viewers were good for last.

8 p.m. — NBC started the night in first with an estimated 8.79 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49 for the first half of the “Sing Off” finale. CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” were second for the hour with 6.43 million viewers and second with a 2.0 demo rating. FOX was third with 5.37 million viewers for the first hour of “Million Dollar Money Drop,” which came in third in the key demo. ABC’s “Skating with the Stars” was fourth with 4.78 million viewers and only a 1.0 demo rating. The CW’s “90210” repeat was fifth with 1.09 million viewers.

9 p.m. — CBS moved into first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with the 8.3 million viewers for repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly.” NBC’s “The Sing Off” finale defied normal reality show logic and dipped in its second hour to 8.23 million viewers, but still won the hour in the key demo with a 2.6 rating. ABC’s repeat of “Castle” was third overall with 5.62 million viewers. FOX’s “Million Dollar Money Drop” averaged 5.31 million viewers and a 2.0 demo rating. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” repeat fell to 768,000 viewers in fifth.

10 p.m. — “Hawaii Five-0” repeat won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 7.52 million viewers. ABC’s “Castle” repeat was second overall with 7.15 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.7 demo rating. NBC’s “Perfect Couples” sneak (3.8 million viewers and a 1.4 demo) and a repeat of “The Office” (2.22 million and a 0.9 demo) were third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

