TV Ratings: ‘Sleepy Hollow’ gets a strong head-start, while ‘Dancing’ returns big on Monday

On the biggest night of original programming for months, FOX got a strong premiere for the new drama “Sleepy Hollow,” ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” had a solid return and “Under the Dome” got a bump for its season finale.

With a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49, the “Sleepy Hollow” premiere was FOX’s highest rated fall drama premiere in six years, up by 127 percent over last fall’s time period occupant, which sounds impressive until you remember that time period occupant was “Mob Doctor.”

So kudos to “Mob Doctor” for getting back in the news and also to the dearly departed “K-Ville,” which had that strong 2007 debut.

“Sleepy Hollow,” plus a good debut for “Bones,” were enough to give FOX a Monday win among young viewers, but “Dancing” was up from last year — 28 percent in the key demo and 15 percent overall — and carried ABC to an easy overall win.

[Note that NBC had “Monday Night Football” coverage in Cincinnati, while ABC had the game in Pittsburgh.]

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.8 rating for Monday primetime, tops in the key demographic, edging out ABC’s 2.6 rating. CBS was third with a 1.9 key demo rating, followed by NBC’s 1.2 rating and The CW’s 0.2 key demo rating.

Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 13.36 million viewers and an 8.6 rating/13 share for Monday night, far ahead of the 5.4/8 and 8.79 million viewers for FOX. CBS finished third with a 4.6/7 and 7.24 million viewers, way ahead of NBC’s 2.1/3 and 3.4 million viewers and the 602,000 viewers and 0.4/1 for The CW.

8 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” ruled the 8 p.m. hour for ABC with 15.58 million viewers and a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49. FOX was well back in second with 7.53 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating, still well ahead of the 4.35 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “2 Broke Girls.” NBC’s new “Million Second Quiz” averaged only 3.75 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, which was far below last Monday’s premiere, though NBC wants to emphasize it was way up from the show’s Friday and Saturday averages. The CW’s repeat of “Hart of Dixie” averaged 706,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” remained in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 16.8 million viewers and also rose to a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49, tying for first. FOX’s “Sleepy Hollow” premiered wot 10.05 million viewers and a 3.4 key demo rating and will likely win the hour in the key demo when final figures come out. CBS’ repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “The Big Bang Theory” averaged 5.54 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating, compared to the 4.23 million viewers and 1.6 key demo rating for NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” finale. The CW’s “Breaking Pointe” averaged only 499,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS moved into first for the 10 p.m. hour with 11.84 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49 for the “Under the Dome” finale. ABC’s “Castle” repeat was boosted to 7.69 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating, courtesy of “Dancing.” NBC’s “Siberia” averaged 2.23 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.