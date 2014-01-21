TV Ratings: ‘Sleepy Hollow’ gets FOX narrow Monday win

Senior Television Writer
01.21.14

Fast National ratings for Monday, January 20, 2014.

The season finale of “Sleepy Hollow” carried FOX to a narrow demographic victory on  Monday night, while “The Bachelor” was virtually unaffected by the recent controversy, “The Blacklist” continued to slide without “The Voice” as a lead-in, and “Intelligence” remains DOA on Mondays.

For the night, FOX averaged a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49, and 6.9 million viewers overall. It was followed by ABC (2.2, 8.2 million), CBS (2.0, 7.6 million), NBC (1.7, 5.9 million) and the CW (0.4, 1.1 million).

8 p.m. — “How I Met Your Mother” (3.0, 8.8 million) got the best demo rating of any broadcast show on the night, and together with “2 Broke Girls” (2.7, 8.9 million) helped CBS win the hour. “The Bachelor” ratings (2.2, 7.8 million) were virtually identical to last week, even after Juan Pablo’s comments about gay people. The first hour of the “Sleepy Hollow” finale (2.2, 6.8 million) was third for the hour, followed by “Hollywood Game Night” on NBC (1.3, 4.7 million) and the CW’s “Hart of Dixie.”

9 p.m. — The second half of the “Sleepy Hollow” finale slid into first place (2.4, 7 million), followed  by more “Bachelor” (2.3, 7.8 million), “Mike & Molly” and “Mom” on CBS (2.0, 8.4 million), more “Hollywood Game Night” (1.5, 4.2 million) and the CW’s “Beauty and the Beast” (0.4, 931,000).

10 p.m. — “The Blacklist” finished first, but with numbers (2.3, 8.7 million) notably lower than it was doing with “The Voice” as a lead-in. ABC’s “Castle” was second (2.0, 8.9 million), followed by “Intelligence” (1.1, 5.6 million), which repeated last week’s terrible demo number while losing about a half million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TAGSTV RATINGS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP