TV Ratings: ‘Sleepy Hollow’ holds up after OK ‘Almost Human,’ while ABC and NBC split Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, November 18, 2013.

ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” posted big week-to-week gains overall, while NBC’s “The Voice” declined week-to-week among young viewers, but the two networks held onto their regular Monday night split.

Monday’s big variation came courtesy of FOX, where “Almost Human” got off to a very “Bones”-esque start, drawing slightly fewer viewers than last Monday’s “Bones” but doing a slightly higher number among young viewers. Of paramount importance to FOX, though, was the fact that despite a new lead-in, “Sleepy Hollow” was flat week-to-week.

Most of Monday’s regulars were within sight of their recent averages with only the tiniest of variation, though ABC’s “Castle” took advantage of the absence of “Blacklist” in the 10 p.m. hour to post some big gains, though the same could not be said for CBS’ “Hostages.”

Note that although ABC will still win the night overall regardless of what happened, the network had Monday Night Football coverage in both the New England and Carolina markets, which more-than-partially explains the huge bump bump and will lead to a larger-than-normal adjustment for individual programs in Finals.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.0 rating for Monday night, tops in the key demographic. FOX and ABC both averaged a 2.3 key demo rating, edging CBS’ 2.0 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, though, ABC won Monday primetime easily, averaging an estimated 13.68 million viewers and an 8.9 rating/14 share, far ahead of the 9.51 million viewers and 5.7/9 for NBC. FOX was third for the night with 6.85 million viewers and a 4.1/6, just in front of the 4.3/6 and 6.59 million viewers for CBS. The CW averaged 867,000 viewers and a 0.6/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” averaged 13.87 million viewers to win the 8 p.m. hour for ABC, coming in as part of a three-way tie for second with a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. CBS was second overall and won the hour in the key demo with “How I Met Your Mother” (8.075 million and a 3.1 key demo) and “2 Broke Girls” (7.845 million and a 2.7 key demo). NBC’s “The Voice” encore averaged 7.56 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating, compared to the 6.63 million viewers and 2.2 key demo rating for the time period premiere of “Almost Human” on FOX. The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” averaged 1.04 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” rose to 15.15 million viewers to lead the 9 p.m. hour and finished in a tie for second with a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” averaged 10.78 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.5 key demo rating. CBS was third overall and fourth in the key demo with “Mike & Molly” (7.95 million and a 2.3 key demo) and “Mom” (6.73 million and a 1.9 key demo). FOX’s “Sleepy Hollow” averaged 7.07 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating. The CW’s “Beauty and the Beast” drew 697,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Castle” ruled the 10 p.m. hour overall with 12.02 million viewers and finished second with a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49, but remember that those numbers will change. NBC’s “The Voice” averaged 10.18 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.3 key demo rating. CBS trailed with the 4.475 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for “Hostages.”

UPDATE: In Final Nationals, “Almost Human” went up to a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49, while “Sleepy Hollow” stayed steady with a 2.5 key demo rating. Taking football out of the equation, “Dancing with the Stars” dropped to a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49, while “Castle” fell to a 1.9 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.