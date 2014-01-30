TV Ratings: Slipping ‘American Idol’ leads Wednesday, ‘Arrow’ rises for The CW

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, January 29, 2014.

“American Idol” posted another week of slight declines on Wednesday night, but still dominated primetime in all measures.

On a Wednesday that offered a mixture of repeats and originals, NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Chicago PD” capitalized on CBS repeats to rise, along with The CW’s “Arrow” and “The Tomorrow People.” Predictably, without their comedy hit lead-ins, ABC’s “Suburgatory” and “Super Fun Night” were both down, as was NBC’s “Revolution.”

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.8 rating for Wednesday night, easily winning in the key demographic. The other networks were bunched up far behind, with NBC averaging a 1.6 key demo rating, followed by ABC’s 1.5 key demo rating and the 1.4 key demo rating for CBS. The CW averaged a 0.8 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 12.4 million viewers and a 7.3 rating/11 share for Wednesday night, again well ahead of the competition. CBS was a distant second with 7.5 million viewers and a 4.8/8, followed by NBC’s 6.51 million viewers and 4.3/7. ABC was fourth for the night with 5.185 million viewers and a 3.4/5, comfortably in front of the 2.19 million viewers and 1.4/2 for The CW.

8 p.m. – FOX started the night in first with 11.75 million viewers and a 3.5 rating among adults 18-49 for “American Idol.” CBS’ “Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials” averaged 9.52 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating for second. ABC was third with a repeat of “The Middle” (5.795 million and a 1.5 key demo and a new “Suburgatory” (5.05 million and a 1.5 key demo), just ahead of the 5.13 million viewers and 1.3 key demo rating for NBC’s “Revolution.” On The CW, “Arrow” averaged 2.73 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “American Idol” stayed in first for the 9 p.m. hour and rose to 13.05 million viewers and a 4.0 rating among adults 18-49 for FOX. [The bigger decline for “Idol” was in the 8 p.m. hour. The 9 p.m. hour was closer to flat.] NBC was second with 7.54 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating for “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” CBS’ “Criminal Minds” repeat was third with 6.61 million viewers and fourth with a 1.3 key demo rating. ABC was third in the key demo and fourth overall with a “Modern Family” repeat (5.99 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo) and a new “Super Fun Night” (3.88 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo). The CW’s “The Tomorrow People” averaged 1.64 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Chicago PD” won the 10 p.m. hour with 6.88 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. CBS’ “CSI” repeat averaged 6.36 million viewers for second and finished third with a 1.1 key demo rating. ABC’s “Nashville” was up a hair from last week with 5.2 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.