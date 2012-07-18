TV Ratings: Sluggish ‘Talent,’ solid ‘MasterChef’ help NBC, FOX split Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, July 17, 2012.

Although its ratings have been more sluggish that usual latest, “America’s Got Talent” continued to help NBC dominate Tuesday night overall, while FOX’s Gordon Ramsay double-dose gave the network an asterisked win with young viewers.

Meanwhile, weeks of repeats, plus a lack of scripted competition failed to give The CW’s “The L.A. Complex” any sort of bump for its second season launch.

For the night, FOX averaged a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49, beating NBC’s 2.2 rating to top the key demographic. [Of course, NBC had a very slim advantage in the two primetime hours it goes head-to-head with FOX.] ABC was a distant third with a 1.2 rating, followed by CBS’ 1.0 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, though, NBC won comfortably with a 4.9 rating/8 share and 8.16 million viewers for Tuesday primetime. CBS was second with a 4.2/7 and 6.17 million viewers, edging out FOX’s 3.5/6 and 6.06 million viewers. ABC was fourth with a 2.4/4 and 4.02 million viewers, while The CW averaged 811,000 viewers and a 0.5/1.

8 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” started the night in first overall for NBC with 9.62 million viewers and finished second with a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ repeat of “NCIS” was second overall with 7.24 million viewers and fourth in the key demographic with a 1.0 rating. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” won the hour with a 2.4 key demo rating and finished third with 5.99 million viewers. On ABC, “Wipeout” averaged 4.64 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. The CW’s repeat of “Hart of Dixie” averaged 961,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – NBC stay on top for the 9 p.m. hour with 10.5 million viewers for “America’s Got Talent,” which also moved into first among adults 18-49 with a 2.8 rating. FOX’s “MasterChef” improved on its lead-in with 6.14 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating. CBS’ repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles” averaged 5.78 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating for third, beating ABC’s “Trust Us With Your Life,” which declined to 2.67 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating in its second week. On The CW, “The L.A. Complex” returned to 660,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating, almost an exact copy of its premiere numbers for the spring.

10 p.m. – A repeat of “Person of Interest” won the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 5.49 million viewers, coming in third with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “NY Med” lost a chunk of viewers in its second week with 4.74 million, but remained steady with a 1.2 key demo rating. NBC’s “Love in the Wild” was flat with 4.35 million viewers and an hour-winning 1.3 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.