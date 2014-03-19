TV Ratings: Small 100th episode bump for ‘Glee,’ while ‘NCIS’ and ‘The Voice’ lead Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, March 18, 2014.

NBC's “The Voice” was up slightly to help lead the network to victory in the key demographic, while “NCIS” led CBS' procedurals to their normal primetime sweep overall.

With “The Voice” up slightly, NBC's “About a Boy” and “Growing Up Fisher” both rose a hair and have settled in very quickly with numbers that probably please the network.

Over on FOX, “Glee” got a small bump for its ballyhooed 100th episode, but for some reason FOX decided to follow that episode with a “New Girl” repeat, though “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” was in line with last week's performance — down in the demo, up in viewers — even without a lead-in.

Despite the promise of “Avengers” sequel news, ABC's “Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe” special did only lackluster numbers, but “The Goldbergs” and “Trophy Wife” were both up.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.5 rating for Tuesday night, beating the 2.1 rating for CBS in the key demographic. ABC's 1.1 rating nipped FOX's 1.0 rating in the key demo, while The CW did a 0.7 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 13.99 million viewers and an 8.7 rating/14 share for Tuesday primetime, far ahead of NBC's 9.14 million viewers and 5.8/9. There was a huge drop to ABC's 3.34 million viewers and 2.1/3, which beat FOX's 2.44 million viewers and 1.6/3. The CW averaged 1.77 million viewers and a 1.1/2.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” started primetime in first for CBS with 16.785 million viewers, finishing second with a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “The Voice” was second with 13 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.5 key demo rating, doing Tuesday's best numbers in basically every younger demo. ABC's “Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe” averaged 3.92 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, both below the normal figures for “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” FOX's “Glee” averaged 2.835 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating (above last week's 2.3-ish million and 0.9 key demo). On The CW, “The Originals” averaged a lower-than-normal 1.63 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” won the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 14.25 million viewers and also won the hour with a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. NBC was second with “About a Boy” (7.95 million and a 2.2 key demo) and “Growing Up Fisher” (6.78 million and a 1.8 key demo). ABC was third with “The Goldbergs” (4.665 million and a 1.6 key demo) and “Trophy Wife” (3.15 million and a 1.0 key demo), ahead of FOX's “New Girl” repeat (1.59 million and a 0.7 key demo) and a new “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (2.5 million and a 1.1 key demo). The CW's “Supernatural” was also on the low side with 1.91 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Person of Interest” closed CBS' overall sweep with 10.95 million viewers, but finished second with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Chicago Fire” won the hour with a 1.9 key demo rating and finished second with 7.06 million viewers. ABC's “Mind Games” failed to build on last week's bump and slipped back to 2.19 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.