TV Ratings: Small ‘Glee’ bump can’t lift FOX past CBS, ‘NCIS’ on Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, February 21, 2012.
“Glee” got a small bump for its heavily promoted winter finale on Tuesday night, but with “New Girl” taking a small drop, FOX was unable to capitalize on a night of small dips from CBS’ powerhouse dramas, which won primetime as usual.
The repetition of “small” was not incidental, since almost all of Tuesday’s ratings movement feels more like Nielsen hiccups than any actual ratings movement.
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.9 rating, edging out FOX’s 2.8 rating in the key demographic. NBC was third with a 2.1 rating, with ABC’s 1.7 rating coming in fourth. The CW averaged a 0.5 rating for Tuesday night.
Overall, though, CBS had much more cushion, averaging 15.33 million viewers and a 9.7 rating/15 share, far ahead of the 3.9/6 and 6.47 million viewers for FOX. NBC’s 3.8/6 and 6.08 million viewers and ABC’s 5.76 million viewers and 3.7/6 followed closely. The CW averaged 1.24 million viewers and a 0.8/1.
[Univision averaged 3.575 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for Tuesday night.]
8 p.m. – “NCIS” started primetime in first for CBS with 19.55 million viewers and a 3.8 key demo rating. FOX’s “Glee” was second with nearly 7.4 million viewers and a 2.9 key demo rating. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” was up with 6.37 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating. On ABC, “Last Man Standing” (7.455 million and a 2.2 key demo) was steady from last week and “Cougar Town” (4.45 million and a 1.7 key demo) was down only a hair from its premiere. The CW’s repeat of “Hart of Dixie” averaged 1.06 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating, which sounds inexplicably high after last week’s repeat averaged only 749,000.
9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” kept CBS in the lead for the 9 p.m. hour with 15.89 million viewers and a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49, weirdly low for the procedural favorite in the key demo. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” gained some of those missing “NCIS” viewers with 6.95 million viewers for second and a 2.4 key demo rating for third. FOX was second in the key demo and third overall with “New Girl” (6.245 million and a 3.0 key demo, both down) and “Raising Hope” (up with 4.85 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo). ABC’s “The River” was flat with 4.78 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating. For some reason, after weeks of steady drops, The CW’s “Ringer” leapt to a weirdly high 1.41 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating. [If somebody knows about sporting event preemptions for The CW, feel free to let me know.]
10 p.m. – CBS’ “Unforgettable” took a sizable drop to 10.56 million viewers and only a 1.9 key demo rating, but still won the hour. ABC’s “Body of Proof” was up with 6.54 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Parenthood” was also up with 4.91 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
So what’s the outlook on Hart of Dixie getting a second season? I know it’s nothing groundbreaking, but i really enjoy the cast each week.
StormShadow4Life – Flip a coin. Flip a coin on almost everything on The CW other than “Vampire Diaries.” They’ve got some sort of internal math that’ll make decisions for them.
-Daniel
Sometimes I’m embarrassed to have an online handle. But there are too many Ryans in the world to use that.
No judgement here! Or not on online handles!
-Daniel
I wouldn’t be surprised if Ringer continued to rise, the show is really going batsh*t crazy with its pacing and narrative. Fun to watch.
B – I would be surprised. Those ratings last night make VERY little sense for The CW…
-Daniel
Dan, I don’t remember if you or possibly Alan have addressed this yet, but now that we are getting to the end of its season, what are the chances for a Parenthood renewal given its ratings/the NBC situation/the pilot Jason Katims is working on?
Joe Is – The Katims pilot won’t make a difference one way or the other. He can either run both shows or pass “Parenthood” off to one of several long-time producers. As for “Parenthood” renewal chances? A bit will depend on what happens with “Smash” and “Awake” this spring. And more will depend on development. If I had to GUESS? I’d assume it gets renewed, but gets stuck someplace awful next fall or midseason? But we’ll see!
-Daniel
Cougar Town didnt drop much at all!
i know its early but if it stays around the 1.7 range might it be safe?
JoeEll – I think what Bill Lawrence has been saying on Twitter is probably right: With “Idol” on Tuesday next week, “Cougar Town” will take a big drop. Pay no attention. Then pay attention the following week when “Cougar Town” gets to start going against repeats for a couple weeks… Then we’ll see where the numbers are and what its hopes are…
-Dan
Wouldn’t the Tuesday 10:00 timeslot be a much better place for NBC to air Awake once Parenthood ends? It’d be going up against Unforgettable and Body of Proof, which are both one of the worst (ratings wise) shows on their respective networks. And it’d have a much better lead in. Instead, they have it in a timeslot that’s already killed three of their new dramas this year with Up All Night as a lead in and The Mentalist and Private Practice as it’s competition. Someone wanna explain to me NBC’s thought process behind this?
The Feb 21st episode of Ringer was the episode where Misha Collins from Supernatural was the guest star. This explains the random jump in ratings.