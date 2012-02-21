TV Ratings: ‘Smash’ drop continues, but ‘The Voice’ keeps NBC in Monday lead

Fast National ratings for Monday, February 20, 2012.

Although “Smash” has taken a three week journey from “instant hit” to “yet another NBC worry,” “The Voice” remains intact as a Monday juggernaut, holding its audience for yet another episode of whirling chairs and leading NBC to primetime wins in all key measures.

Meanwhile, CBS recovered some of its viewers from last week’s mysterious drop-off, but the same could not be said for FOX’s “House” and “Alcatrz,” which continued to dip.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 4.6 rating for Monday night, topping CBS’ 3.5 rating in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 2.4 rating, followed by FOX’s 2.1 rating. The CW averaged a 0.5 rating for the night.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 12.64 million viewers and a 7.3 rating/11 share, still solidly ahead of CBS’ 6.7/10 and nearly 11 million viewers. ABC was third with 8.61 million viewers and a 5.7 rating/9 share. There was a drop to FOX’s 3.9/6 and 6.46 million viewers and then a bigger drop top The CW’s 0.9/1 and 1.25 million viewers.

[Univision averaged 3.82 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for Monday night.]

8 p.m. – “The Voice” started primetime in first for NBC with 14.58 million viewers and a 5.3 rating among adults 18-49, down only a sliver from last Monday. CBS was second with “How I Met Your Mother” (9.81 million viewers and a 3.8 key demo rating) and “2 Broke Girls” (11.28 million viewers and a 4.0 key demo), which were both up from last week. ABC’s “The Bachelor” averaged 8.15 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating for third, beating the 6.97 million viewers and 2.3 key demo rating for FOX’s “House.” On The CW, “Gossip Girl” averaged 1.01 million viewers — Yes, that’s 1.01 million, though Nielsen reports an absurdly low 800,000 viewers for the second half-hour of “Gossip Girl,” which almost has to be glitch — and a 0.5 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The second hour of “The Voice” was up to 16.86 million viewers and a 6.3 rating among adults 18-49, dominating the hour for NBC. CBS remained second with “Two and a Half Men” (13.24 million viewers and a 4.1 key demo rating) and “Mike & Molly” (11.27 million viewers and a 3.4 key demo) both rising a little from last week. ABC’s “The Bachelor” was third with 8.04 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating. On FOX, “Alcatraz” averaged 5.96 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating. The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” averaged 1.48 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.





10 p.m. – CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 10.2 million viewers and also won among adults 18-49 with a 2.8 rating. ABC’s “Castle” averaged 9.655 million viewers for second overall and finished third with a 2.1 rating. NBC’s “Smash” slipped to 6.465 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating in its third week, even slipping behind “Castle” for third in the key demo in its second half-hour.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.