TV Ratings: ‘Smash’ return flops, while ‘NCIS’ leads CBS on Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, February 5, 2013.

The season premiere of NBC’s “Smash” failed dramatically without its former cushy lead-in from “The Voice,” while “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” led CBS to its normal comfortable Tuesday wins.

NBC also got weak numbers for Betty White’s latest televised birthday celebration

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.8 rating for Tuesday night, tops in the key demographic. ABC’s 2.3 key demo rating and the 1.9 key demo rating for FOX followed. NBC averaged a 1.2 key demo rating, followed by the 0.5 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 16.09 million viewers and a 10.2 rating/16 share for Tuesday night. ABC was a distant second with a 4.7/7 and 6.96 million viewers. NBC’s 3.4/5 and 4.97 million viewers topped the 2.5/4 and nearly 4 million viewers for FOX. The CW’s 1.46 million viewers and 1.0/1 trailed for Tuesday night.

[Univision averaged 4.01 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 for Tuesday night.]

8 p.m. – “NCIS” dominated the 8 p.m. hour for CBS with 21.49 million viewers and a 3.7 rating among adults 18-49, down a hair from last week, but comfortably leading night in all measures. NBC was far back in second with 5.97 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating for “Betty White’s Second Annual 90th Birthday.” ABC’s “The Taste” averaged 5.28 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating in third, beating the 3.79 million viewers and 1.6 key demo rating averaged by two episodes of “Raising Hope” on FOX. The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” averaged 1.41 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” held onto first for the 9 p.m. hour with 16.57 million viewers and a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. ABC’s “The Bachelor” was second with nearly 7.7 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating. The first hour of NBC’s “Smash” premiere was third with 4.84 million viewers and fourth with a 1.2 key demo rating. FOX followed with “New Girl” (4.81 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (3.6 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating). [FOX wants to note that among adults 18-34, “New Girl” was the night’s top show.] On The CW, the series finale of “Emily Owens, MD” averaged 1.49 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Vegas” won the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 10.22 million viewers, but was well back in second with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “The Bachelor” was second overall with 7.89 million viewers and an hour-winning 2.6 key demo rating. NBC’s “Smash” slipped to 4.09 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating in its second hour.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.