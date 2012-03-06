TV Ratings: ‘Smash,’ ‘Voice’ rise against reduced Monday competition

Fast National ratings for Monday, March 5, 2012.

After facing CBS originals and FOX’s Daytona 500 last week, NBC’s “The Voice” and “Smash” both thrived and rose against repeats and the lackluster “Alcatraz,” giving NBC dominant Monday night wins in all key measures.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 4.9 rating far ahead of second place ABC’s 2.1 rating in the key demographic. CBS and FOX both averaged a 1.8 rating, while The CW posted a 0.4 rating.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 13.73 million viewers and an 8.1 rating/13 share for Monday primetime. ABC was second with a 5.1/8 and 7.64 million viewers, with CBS’ 4.5/7 and 6.87 million viewers taking third. FOX was fourth with 5.66 million viewers and a 3.5/5. The CW averaged a 0.8/1 and 1.21 million viewers to trail.

8 p.m. – NBC’s “The Voice” dominated the 8 p.m. hour with 16.32 million viewers and a 5.8 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “The Bachelor: The Women Tell All” averaged 7.84 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating for second. CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” (6.17 million and a 2.0 key demo) and “2 Broke Girls” (7.01 million and a 2.1 key demo) followed. FOX’s “Alcatraz” averaged 5.86 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating in fourth. On The CW, a repeat of the “America’s Next Top Model” premiere drew 1.35 million viewers (more than last week’s new “Gossip Girl,” if we trust Nielsen) and a 0.5 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “The Voice” improved to 17 million viewers and a 6.3 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in its second hour. ABC stayed second with 8.425 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating for “The Bachelor: The Women Tell All.” Repeats of “Two and a Half Men” (7.96 million and a 2.1 key demo) and “Mike & Molly” (6.98 million and a 1.8 key demo) were third. A second hour of “Alcatraz” slipped slightly to 5.46 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating. On The CW, a “Hart of Dixie” repeat averaged 1.07 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo.

10 p.m. – Boosted by its lead-in and two repeats as competition, NBC’s “Smash” added a million viewers to 7.82 million and also rose to a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Castle” repeat was second in viewers with 6.66 million and third with a 1.4 key demo rating. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” repeat was third with viewers with 6.55 million and second in the key demo with a 1.5 rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.