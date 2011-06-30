TV Ratings: So-so ‘Voice’ finale still lifts NBC on Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, June 29, 2011.

Maybe NBC waited too long to train “Voice” viewers to tune in on Wednesdays?

The first season of “The Voice” concluded without a big finale boost on NBC. Although the live Wednesday results show was way up from the previous week’s Wednesday results show, “The Voice” finale was down from the hit talent show’s Tuesday performance telecast.

“The Voice” was still high enough to dominate the 8 p.m. hour, leading into “America’s Got Talent” and a mediocre premiere for “Love in the Wild,” as NBC dominated Wednesday night.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.2 rating for the night, easily beating FOX’s 1.9 rating in the key demographic. ABC and CBS both averaged a 1.2 rating to tie for third. The CW averaged a 0.4 rating.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 10.18 million viewers and a 5.8 rating/10 share. CBS moved up to second with a 3.9/7 and 6.015 million viewers, beating the 3.2/6 and 5.35 million viewers for FOX. ABC’s 2.5/4 and 3.86 million viewers finished fourth. For the night, The CW averaged 973,000 viewers and a 0.6/1.

8 p.m. – The season finale of “The Voice” drew 10.77 million viewers and a 3.5 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 8 p.m. hour, improving on the nearly 9 million viewers and 2.9 demo rating for last Wednesday’s show. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” performances were second for the hour with just under 5.2 million viewers and a 1.8 rating in the key demo. CBS’ “Undercover Boss” averaged 4.52 million viewers to beat the 3.84 million for ABC’s “The Middle.” The CW averaged 953,000 viewers for “America’s Next Top Model.”

9 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” improved on its lead-in and on last week’s performance with 13.295 million viewers and a 4.0 demo rating for NBC in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS moved up to second overall with 6.15 million viewers for “Criminal Minds.” FOX was third overall with 5.51 million viewers for “So You Think You Can Dance,” finishing second with a 2.0 rating in the key demo. ABC’s “Modern Family” and “Happy Endings” averaged 3.57 million viewers in fourth. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 994,000 viewers.

10 p.m. – CBS moved into first overall for the 10 p.m. hour with 7.37 million viewers for “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” NBC’s “Love in the Wild” averaged 6.47 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49, but in addition to losing more than half of its lead-in audience, the new reality show also took a drop in its second half-hour. ABC’s “Primetime Nightline” averaged 4.16 million viewers in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.