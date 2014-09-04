TV Ratings: ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ finale rises as CBS, NBC split Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, September 3, 2014.

FOX's “So You Think You Can Dance” got a solid bump for its latest season finale, but it was “Big Brother” leading CBS to a Wednesday win among young viewers and “America's Got Talent” pacing NBC's overall win.

“Big Brother” was down a hair from last week, while “America's Got Talent” was up a similarly tiny amount.

Meanwhile, Wednesday night saw bumps for NBC's “Taxi Brooklyn” and for The CW's “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.”

It was, in fact, a series high for “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” which soared 30 percent week-to-week in total viewers.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.4 rating for Wednesday night, edging out the 1.3 rating for both FOX and NBC in the key demographic. ABC was a close fourth with a 1.1 key demo rating, followed by The CW's 0.5 key demo rating.

Overall, though, NBC won handily with an estimated 7.33 million viewers and a 4.5 rating/8 share for Wednesday primetime. CBS was second with an estimated 5.73 million viewers and a 3.6/6, topping the 4.08 million viewers and 2.6/4 for FOX. ABC averaged 2.4/4 and 3.575 million viewers for fourth, while The CW averaged 1.43 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for Wednesday.

8 p.m. – CBS started the night in first with 6.51 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 for “Big Brother.” NBC's “America's Got Talent” encore was a close second with 6.36 million viewers and third with a 1.1 key demo rating. Two repeats of “The Goldbergs” averaged 4.03 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating for ABC, compared to the nearly 4 million viewers and 1.3 key demo rating for the first hour of the “So You Think You Can Dance” finale on FOX. The CW's “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” averaged 2.07 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “America's Got Talent” moved NBC into first for the 9 p.m. hour with 10.11 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49. CBS' repeat of “Criminal Minds” was a distant second with 4.92 million viewers and tied for third with a 1.1 key demo rating. FOX's “So You Think You Can Dance” finale closed with 4.17 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, beating the 3.39 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for ABC's two “Goldbergs” repeats. The CW's “The 100” repeat averaged 786,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Extant” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 5.75 million viewers, but finished second with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. NBC's “Taxi Brooklyn” was second with 5.53 million viewers and third with a 0.9 key demo rating. ABC's two “Modern Family” repeats finished third overall with 3.31 million viewers, but won the hour with a 1.1 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.