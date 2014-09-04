TV Ratings: ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ finale rises as CBS, NBC split Wednesday

#America's Got Talent
09.04.14 4 years ago

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, September 3, 2014.

FOX's “So You Think You Can Dance” got a solid bump for its latest season finale, but it was “Big Brother” leading CBS to a Wednesday win among young viewers and “America's Got Talent” pacing NBC's overall win.

“Big Brother” was down a hair from last week, while “America's Got Talent” was up a similarly tiny amount.

Meanwhile, Wednesday night saw bumps for NBC's “Taxi Brooklyn” and for The CW's “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.”

It was, in fact, a series high for “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” which soared 30 percent week-to-week in total viewers.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.4 rating for Wednesday night, edging out the 1.3 rating for both FOX and NBC in the key demographic. ABC was a close fourth with a 1.1 key demo rating, followed by The CW's 0.5 key demo rating.

Overall, though, NBC won handily with an estimated 7.33 million viewers and a 4.5 rating/8 share for Wednesday primetime. CBS was second with an estimated 5.73 million viewers and a 3.6/6, topping the 4.08 million viewers and 2.6/4 for FOX. ABC averaged 2.4/4 and 3.575 million viewers for fourth, while The CW averaged 1.43 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for Wednesday.

8 p.m. – CBS started the night in first with 6.51 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 for “Big Brother.” NBC's “America's Got Talent” encore was a close second with 6.36 million viewers and third with a 1.1 key demo rating. Two repeats of “The Goldbergs” averaged 4.03 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating for ABC, compared to the nearly 4 million viewers and 1.3 key demo rating for the first hour of the “So You Think You Can Dance” finale on FOX. The CW's “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” averaged 2.07 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “America's Got Talent” moved NBC into first for the 9 p.m. hour with 10.11 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49. CBS' repeat of “Criminal Minds” was a distant second with 4.92 million viewers and tied for third with a 1.1 key demo rating. FOX's “So You Think You Can Dance” finale closed with 4.17 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, beating the 3.39 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for ABC's two “Goldbergs” repeats. The CW's “The 100” repeat averaged 786,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Extant” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 5.75 million viewers, but finished second with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. NBC's “Taxi Brooklyn” was second with 5.53 million viewers and third with a 0.9 key demo rating. ABC's two “Modern Family” repeats finished third overall with 3.31 million viewers, but won the hour with a 1.1 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TOPICS#America's Got Talent
TAGSamerica's got talentbig brotherExtantNIELSEN RATINGSPenn Teller Fool UsRATINGSSO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCETaxi BrooklynTV RATINGSWednesday

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP