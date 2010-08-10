TV Ratings: Solid ‘Bachelor Pad’ debut helps ABC split Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, August 9, 2010.

ABC’s new “Bachelor” spinoff “Bachelor Pad” didn’t hold onto all of the network’s “Bachelorette” momentum, but it still performed well enough to help ABC split Monday night.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 2.1 rating, nipping the 1.9 rating for CBS. FOX’s 1.5 rating and the 1.4 rating for NBC followed closely in the key demographic. The CW was fifth with a 0.3 rating.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 6.62 million viewers to go with a 4.3 rating/7 share. ABC was a solid second with a 3.8/6. NBC’s 2.7/5 and the 2.2/4 for FOX followed. The CW stayed fifth with a 0.5/1.

ABC started the night in first with a 4.2/7 for “Bachelor Pad,” which also did a 2.1 demo rating. CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” were second with a 3.5/6, edging NBC’s repeat of “America’s Got Talent.” FOX’s coverage of Teen Choice 2010 was fourth with a 2.3/4, beating the 0.6/1 for a “90210” repeat on The CW.

CBS moved into first in the 9 p.m. hour with the 5.4/9 for repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory,” which also won the hour in the key demo with a 2.6 rating. The second hour of ABC’s “Bachelor Pad” had a 4.2/7 and improved to a 2.3 demo rating. The first hour of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” finale had a 2.5/4, beating the 2.2/4 for FOX’s Teen Choice telecast. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” repeat was fifth.

CBS’ repeat of “CSI: Miami” was first overall in the 10 p.m. hour with a 4.2/7. The premiere of ABC’s “Dating in the Dark” was second overall with a 2.9/5 and won the hour in the demo with a 1.8 rating. NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” finale was steady in its last hour.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.