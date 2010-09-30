TV Ratings: Solid ‘Law & Order: LA’ premiere can’t keep CBS from winning Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, September 29, 2010.

Younger viewers seemed distracted on Wednesday night, as “Survivor,” “Modern Family” and “Criminal Minds” all took big drops in the 18-49 demographic, while either gaining or remaining relatively stable in total viewers. The night’s results weren’t impacted very much, as CBS stayed on top overall and in the demo.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.2 rating, beating the 2.9 rating for FOX in the key age range. NBC was third with a 2.5 rating and ABC’s 2.4 rating was close behind. The CW finished fifth with a 1.1 rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 12.32 million viewers to go with a 7.5 rating/13 share. NBC was second with a 5.7/10 and 8.95 million viewers. ABC’s 7.29 million viewers and a 4.7/8 finished third. FOX was fourth with 6.31 million viewers and a 3.7/6, while The CW’s 1.7/3 and 2.58 million viewers finished fifth.

CBS’ “Survivor: Nicaragua” started the night in first with 12.16 million viewers and a 3.4 demo rating (off from a 4.0 demo rating last week). ABC’s “The Middle” (8.33 million) and “Better With You” (7.06 million) were down slightly from last week, but finished second overall. NBC’s “Undercovers” averaged 7.08 million viewers, down by nearly 1.5 million viewers from last week, and a 1.6 demo rating, good for a distant fourth on the hour. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” averaged 6 million viewers overall, but finished second in the demo with a 2.8 demo rating. On The CW, “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 2.9 million viewers, slightly up from last week, and a 1.3 demo rating.

“Criminal Minds” was up from last week in viewers with 14.41 million, but down in the demo. ABC’s “Modern Family” (11.88 million viewers and a 4.5 demo rating) and “Cougar Town” (7.075 million and a 2.9 demo rating) were second overall and won the hour in the demo. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” had 9.25 million viewers and finished a close fourth in the demo. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” was fourth overall with 6.6 million viewers and third in the demo. On The CW, “Hellcats” averaged 2.25 million viewers for fifth.

“Law & Order: Los Angeles” premiered with 10.52 million viewers and a 3.1 demo rating, both tops for the hour, though the demo number was lower than what “SVU” did in the 10 p.m. hour last week. CBS’ “The Defenders” slipped to 10.38 million viewers in its second week. On ABC, “The Whole Truth” had 4.69 million viewers and a 1.3 demo rating for third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.