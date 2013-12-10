TV Ratings: Solid ‘Sing-Off’ return, ‘The Voice’ lead NBC on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, December 9, 2013.

After a long absence, NBC’s rebooted “The Sing-Off” returned to decent numbers and helped NBC cruise to Monday victories in all measures on a Monday laden with repeats and holiday programming.

FOX was the only other network with a full slate of new shows, as the network saw “Almost Human” get an encouraging bump (anything other than a decline would count as encouraging), though “Sleepy Hollow” was down slightly in its final new episode of 2013.

Meanwhile, The CW keeps airing these “IHeart Radio” specials and nobody keeps watching, with a One Direction hour the latest to tank.

ABC had the football preemption in the Chicago market, which will likely lead to small declines in Finals.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.8 rating for Monday night, easily tops in the key demographic. FOX was second with a 2.0 key demo rating, followed by ABC’s 1.6 rating and the 1.3 key demo rating for CBS. The CW did a 0.3 key demo rating for Monday.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 9.86 million viewers and a 6.1 rating/9 share for Monday primetime, well ahead of ABC’s 6.51 million viewers and 3.9/6. FOX was a close third with 6.25 million viewers and a 3.9/6, beating CBS’ 5.33 million and 3.5/6. The CW averaged 918,000 viewers and a 0.6/1 for Monday.

8 p.m. – “The Voice” started primetime in first with 12.85 million viewers and a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 8 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town” averaged 6.42 million viewers for second and a 1.7 key demo rating for third, compared to the 5.98 million viewers and 1.8 key demo rating for ABC’s “Almost Human.” CBS was fourth with repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” (4.69 million and a 1.3 key demo) and “2 Broke Girls” (4.82 million and a 1.2 key demo). The CW averaged a decent 1.21 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating for a “Kung Fu Panda Holiday Special” and “Merry Madagascar.”

9 p.m. – NBC’s “The Sing-Off” won the 9 p.m. hour with 9.34 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49. There was a tight battle for the n ext three slots. ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” was second with 6.62 million viewers and third with a 1.8 key demo rating. FOX’s “Sleepy Hollow” was third with 6.52 million viewers and second with a 2.1 key demo rating. And, finally, CBS was fourth with a new “Mike & Molly” (7.64 million and a 2.0 key demo rating) and a “Mom” repeat (5.52 million and a 1.3 key demo), but obviously finished second for the 9:00 half-hour. The CW’s “One Direction IHeart Radio Album Release Party” averaged 629,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo ratin.

10 p.m. – In its second hour, “The Sing-Off” slipped to 7.38 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49, still winning the 10 p.m. frame. ABC’s “Castle” repeat was second with 6.48 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating. And CBS’ “Hostages” maintained its low consistency with 4.66 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

UPDATE: Chicago viewers love their football and that skewed ABC’s totals dramatically. “The Great Christmas Light Fight” slipped to 5.5 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49, while the “Castle” repeat at 10 p.m. slipped to 5.3 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, dropping it below “Hostages.” FOX’s “Almost Human” ticked over 6 million viewers and remained steady with a 1.8 key demo rating, while “Sleepy Hollow” rose to a 2.2 key demo rating and 6.65 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.