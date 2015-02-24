TV Ratings: Solid ‘Voice,’ weak ‘Night Shift’ return lead NBC Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, February 23, 2015.

The latest premiere of “The Voice” was well below last February's return, but facing less competition than in September, the singing competition was in line with its fall launch, leading NBC to Monday wins in all measures. NBC ruled despite a dismal in-season premiere for “Night Shift,” which failed to turn its summer success into something bigger.

Even with added competition from “The Voice,” few Monday regulars suffered big declines — single digit drops for all of CBS' shows, for example — and “Gotham” was, in fact, up week-to-week for FOX.

With “The Voice” and the return of “Scorpion,” FOX's “Sleepy Hollow” failed to get any kind of bump for its season finale, but also didn't drop despite the added competition.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.1 rating for Monday night, tops in the key demographic. ABC was second with a 2.3 key demo rating for the night, followed closely by CBS' 1.9 rating and the 1.8 key demo rating for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 10.9 million viewers and a 6.4 rating/10 share for Monday primetime. CBS was a solid second with 9.58 million viewers and a 6.0/10, followed by ABC's 5.5/9 and 8.49 million viewers. There was a big drop to FOX's 5.41 million viewers and 3.3/5 in fourth place and to the 1.27 million viewers and 0.8/1 for The CW.

8 p.m. – The first hour of “The Voice” averaged 13.16 million viewers and a 3.7 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC, winning the 8 p.m. frame. ABC's “The Bachelor” was second with 8.69 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating. CBS was a close second overall and third in the key demo with “2 Broke Girls” (8.46 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo) and “Mike & Molly” (8.83 million and a 2.0 key demo), which were both down week-to-week. FOX's “Gotham” was fourth with 6.46 million viewers and third with a 2.2 key demo rating. The CW's World Dog Awards averaged 1.36 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “The Voice” rose to 14.06 million viewers and a 4.2 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 9 p.m. for NBC. CBS' “Scorpion” lost over a million viewers from its last airing with 10.52 million, but slipped only slightly with a third place 2.1 key demo rating. ABC's “The Bachelor” was third with 9.13 million viewers and second with a 2.7 key demo rating. The season finale for FOX's “Sleepy Hollow” averaged 4.35 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. On The CW, the World Dog Awards slipped to 1.17 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS' “NCIS: Los Angeles” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 9.59 million viewers, but finished second with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. “Castle” averaged 7.65 million viewers for second overall and won the hour with a 1.7 key demo rating. NBC's “Night Shift” averaged 5.49 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating, both down from the drama's late-May premiere, which had the benefit of a solid, but lower-than-“Voice” “AGT” lead-in.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.