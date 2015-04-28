TV Ratings: ‘Stalker’ tops ‘Following’ in Monday showdown as ABC, NBC split

Fast National ratings for Monday, April 27, 2015.

The time period premiere for CBS' “Stalker” couldn't come close to equaling the numbers for “Scorpion,” but had little impact on a typical Monday on which “Dancing with the Stars” gave ABC the overall win and “The Voice” led NBC to key demo triumph.

In the psycho-heavy showdown between Kevin Williamson dramas, “Stalker” did manage to thump FOX's “The Following,” though “The Following” continues to level well after hitting series lows a couple weeks back.

“Stalker,” meanwhile, was up from its last Wednesday episode, and didn't cause a key demo drop for lead-out “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

Let's get to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.2 rating for Monday night, tops in the key demographic. ABC's 1.7 key demo rating followed, with CBS' 1.5 key demo rating and the 1.4 key demo rating for FOX close behind. The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating for Monday primetime.

Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 11.49 million viewers and a 7.5 rating/12 share for Monday night. NBC was second with 8.89 million viewers and a 5.6/9, topping CBS' 7.08 million viewers and 4.5/7. FOX's 4.1 million viewers and 2.6/4 was good for fourth, followed by the 1.09 million viewers and 0.7/1 for The CW.

8 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” led the 8 p.m. hour overall for ABC with 12.45 million viewers, tying for second with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49, compared to the 10.4 million viewers and 2.6 key demo rating for NBC's “The Voice.” CBS was third overall and tied for second in the key demo with “2 Broke Girls” (7.08 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo) and “Mike & Molly” (7.505 million and a 1.8 key demo). FOX's “Gotham” continued to be stable at its post-hiatus levels with 4.63 million viewers and 1.5 key demo rating in fourth. The CW's “The Originals” averaged 1.1 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – ABC stayed in first overall with 13.48 million viewers for “Dancing with the Stars” in the 9 p.m. hour, also taking second alone with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “The Voice” was second overall with 10.88 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.7 key demo rating. CBS' “Stalker” averaged 6.04 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, beating the 3.57 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for FOX's “The Following.” “Jane the Virgin” was fifth with 1.08 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Castle” led the 10 p.m. hour with 8.545 million viewers, but finished tied for second with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49, compared to the 7.91 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for CBS' “NCIS: Los Angeles.” NBC's “The Night Shift” averaged nearly 5.4 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.