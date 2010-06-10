TV Ratings: Stanley Cup boosts NBC, but FOX wins Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, June 9, 2010.

Spoiler Alert: The Chicago Blackhawks hoisted Lord Stanley’s Cup on Wednesday night, ending decades of hockey frustration, but even the best Stanley Cup overnights in 36 years couldn’t push NBC past FOX and “So You Think You Can Dance” for the night.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.0 rating, nipping the 2.9 rating for NBC for the night. CBS was a distant third in the coveted demographic with a 1.7 rating, beating the 1.2 rating for ABC and The CW’s 0.5 rating.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 8.03 million viewers and a 4.9 rating/8 share. CBS was second in the ratings with a 4.7/8, topping NBC’s 4.4/8, but NBC averaged more viewers than CBS did. ABC was fourth with a 2.6/5, leaving The CW’s 0.8/1 in fifth.

FOX started the night in first with a 4.9/9 for “So You Think You Can Dance,” which also averaged a 2.9 demo rating to win the 8 p.m. hour. NBC’s Stanley Cup coverage was second with a 3.6/7, beating the 3.2/6 for ABC’s two repeats of “The Middle.” CBS was fourth with repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement.” The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” repeat had a 0.9/2 for fifth.

A CBS repeat of “Criminal Minds” had a 5.5/9 to win the 9 p.m. hour overall. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” had a 4.9/8 and improved to a 3.1 demo rating, winning the hour. NBC’s hockey telecast also improved, doing a 4.2/7 for third. ABC’s repeats of “Modern Family” and “Cougar Town” did a 2.9/5, leaving The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” in fifth.

In the 10 p.m. hour, CBS’ “CSI: NY” repeat had a 5.7/10 to nip the 5.2/9 for NBC’s Stanley Cup closer, but NBC averaged more viewers and also won the hour with a strong 3.7 demo rating. ABC’s burn-off of “Happy Town” had a 1.9/3 for third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.