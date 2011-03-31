TV Ratings: Steady ‘American Idol’ crushes Wednesday rivals for FOX

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, March 30, 2011.

Another two-hour “American Idol” performance episode held steady — up very slightly in viewers, down very slightly in the key demo — and helped FOX dominated Wednesday night in its normal fashion.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 7.5 rating for the night, topping the combined totals for CBS (2.9 rating), NBC and ABC (1.5 ratings) and The CW (0.6 rating) in the coveted demographic.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 23.57 million viewers to go with a 13.4 rating/21 share, more-than-doubling the 6.6/11 and 10.92 million for second place CBS. NBC was a distant third with a 3.5/5 and 5.365 million viewers, with ABC’s 3.0/5 and 4.66 million viewers close behind. The CW was fifth with a 1.1/2 and 1.57 million viewers.

8 p.m. – The first hour of Elton John Night on “American Idol” delivered an estimated 22.11 million viewers and a 7.0 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ continued a slow-but-steady slip with 10.56 million viewers and a 2.9 demo rating. Two repeats of “The Middle” averaged 5.07 million viewers for ABC, beating the 4.215 million viewers for NBC’s “Minute to Win It.” The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 2.15 million viewers and a 0.9 demo rating.

9 p.m. – The second hour of “American Idol” gave FOX 25.03 million viewers and a 7.9 demo rating in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS was well back in second with 12.85 million viewers and a 3.4 demo rating for a new “Criminal Minds.” ABC was third with a “Modern Family” repeat (5.39 million viewers and a 2.0 demo) and a new “Mr. Sunshine” (4.075 million viewers and a 1.4 demo). NBC’s repeat of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was fourth with 3.58 million viewers. A new “Shedding for the Wedding” gave The CW 983,000 viewers and a 0.4 demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS’ “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior” got a bit of a lead-in boost and won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 9.34 million viewers, coming in second with a 2.3 demo rating. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was second with 8.3 million viewers and topped the hour with a 2.4 demo rating. ABC’s “Off the Map” averaged 4.165 million viewers and a 1.3 demo rating in third.





All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.