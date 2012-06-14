TV Ratings: Steady ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ carries Wednesday for FOX

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, June 13, 2012.

Down only a hair from last week, another two-hour “So You Think You Can Dance” carried FOX on Wednesday night, as the night’s only other original programming — “Duets” and “Dogs in the City” — made only small ripples.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.4 rating for Wednesday night, far ahead of the 1.3 rating for CBS in the key demographic. ABC’s 1.1 rating and the 1.0 rating for NBC followed, with The CW posting a 0.3 key demo rating.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 6.49 million viewers to go with a 4.1 rating/7 share for Wednesday primetime, beating the 3.8/6 and 5.65 million viewers for CBS. ABC was third for the night with 3.84 million viewers and a 2.7/5, with NBC’s 2.3/4 and 3.385 million good for fourth. The CW averaged 799,000 viewers and a 0.6/1.

[Univision averaged 3.13 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 for Wednesday night.]

8 p.m. – FOX swept both of its primetime hours, starting with 6.37 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 for “So You Think You Can Dance” in the 8 p.m. hour. CBS’ “Dogs in the City” was up slightly from last week with 5.59 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. ABC’s repeats of “The Middle” and “Suburgatory” averaged 3.52 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating compared to the 3.49 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for NBC’s repeats of “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” and “Up All Night.” On The CW, an “America’s Next Top Model” repeat averaged 802,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – In its second hour, FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” rose a bit to 6.61 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. CBS was second with 5.58 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating for a repeat of “Criminal Minds.” ABC’s “Modern Family” repeat (4.19 million and a 1.4 key demo) and the first half-hour of “Duets” (3.21 million and a 1.0 key demo) finished third, while NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” repeat averaged 3.12 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating in fourth. The CW’s second “America’s Next Top Model” repeat averaged 797,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS moved into first for the 10 p.m. hour with 5.78 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” ABC’s “Duets” averaged 4.295 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating in second. NBC was third with 3.54 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating for another “Law & Order: Special Victims Unity” repeat.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.