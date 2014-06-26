TV Ratings: Strong ‘Big Brother’ Season 16 premiere leads CBS Thursday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, June 25, 2014.

The 16th installment of “Big Brother,” the show's first in HD, delivered strong numbers in its Wednesday premiere, leading CBS to narrow primetime wins both overall and among young viewers.

The “Big Brother” return certainly contributed to a big dip for FOX's “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Speaking of premieres taking bites out of originals, ABC's “Motive” ceded a big chunk of viewers to NBC's decent premiere for “Taxi Brooklyn,” which got a reasonable sampling despite an “America's Got Talent” encore as a lead-in.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.5 for Wednesday night, edging out FOX's 1.4 rating in the key demographic. NBC was a close third with a 1.2 key demo rating, followed by ABC's 0.9 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.2 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 6.05 million viewers and a 3.9 rating/7 share for Wednesday primetime, this time edging out NBC, which averaged 5.94 million viewers and a 3.7/7 for the night. FOX was third with 4.38 million viewers and a 2.8/5, topping ABC's 2.4/4 and 3.73 million viewers. The CW averaged 1.01 million viewers and a 0.7/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – The “Big Brother” premiere won the 8 p.m. hour with a Wednesday-best 6.64 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. NBC's “America's Got Talent” encore was second overall with 5.84 million viewers and third with a 1.2 key demo rating, compared to the 4.2 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for FOX's “So You Think You Can Dance.” ABC's repeats of “The Middle” and “The Goldbergs” averaged 4.06 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating in fourth, with the 1.11 million viewers and 0.2 key demo rating for The CW's “Arrow” repeat lagging far behind.

9 p.m. – NBC moved into first for the 9 p.m. hour with 6.57 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for its “America's Got Talent” encore. CBS' repeat of “Criminal Minds” was second with 6.17 million viewers and third with a 1.3 key demo rating. FOX's “So You Think You Can Dance” got a small bump to 4.56 million viewers and tied for the hour lead with a 1.5 key demo rating. ABC was fourth with 3.635 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating for repeats of “Modern Family” and “The Goldbergs.” On The CW, a repeat of “The 100” averaged 918,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – NBC's “Taxi Brooklyn” premiere won the 10 p.m. hour with 5.42 million viewers and a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49, though there were declines at the half-hour. CBS' “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” was second with 5.35 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, topping “Taxi Brooklyn” overall in the 10:30 half-hour. ABC's “Motive” slipped to 3.51 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.