TV Ratings: Strong ‘Blacklist’ hold leads NBC to Monday split

Fast National ratings for Monday, April 21, 2014.

It's almost certain to change in Final numbers, but at least in preliminary figures, NBC's “The Blacklist” retained nearly its entire key demo lead-in from “The Voice” and outdrew the singing competition as well, carrying NBC to a Monday split.

Among other notables, “Dancing with the Stars” helped ABC win Monday overall, FOX's dramas held steady, The CW's dramas added a few viewers and CBS' new comedy block retained well.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC won comfortably with a 2.9 rating for Monday night, far ahead of ABC's 2.0 rating in the key demographic. CBS was third with a 1.6 key demo rating, followed closely by FOX's 1.4 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 12.22 million viewers and an 8.0 rating/13 share for Monday, topping NBC's 11.07 million viewers and 6.7/11 for the night. There was a big drop to CBS' 5.93 million viewers and 3.8/6, followed closely by FOX's 5.19 million viewers and a 3.3/5. The CW averaged 1.14 million viewers and a 0.8/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” started primetime in first overall with 12.61 million viewers for ABC and finished tied for second with a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49. NBC was first for the hour with a 2.7 key demo rating for “The Voice,” which was second with 10.43 million viewers. CBS was a distant third with “2 Broke Girls” (7.03 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo) and “Friends with Better Lives” (5.385 million and a 1.7 key demo). FOX's “Bones” averaged 5.87 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating for fourth, well in front of the 1.17 million viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for The CW's “Star-Crossed.”

9 p.m. – ABC's “Dancing with the Stars” got a big bump in its second hour, rising to 14.43 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. Also rising was NBC's “The Voice,” with drew 11.6 million viewers and an hour-winning 3.1 key demo rating. CBS was third with “Mike & Molly” (7.29 million and a 1.9 key demo) and a “Big Bang Theory” repeat (6.83 million and a 1.8 key demo). FOX's “The Following” averaged 4.515 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. On The CW, “The Tomorrow People” drew 1.11 million viewers and a did a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – NBC moved into first overall in the 10 p.m. hour with 11.185 million viewers for “Blacklist,” which also dominated with a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49. “Castle” was a solid second with 9.63 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating. CBS' repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles” averaged 4.52 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

[UPDATE: My prediction was actually wrong. In Live+Same Day numbers, “The Blacklist” ticked up to 11.24 million viewers, beating the 11.19 million viewers for the two hours of “The Voice.” “Bones” ticked up to a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49, edging out “The Following,” which was steady. And if those CW numbers seemed way high to you this morning? You were right! “Star-Crossed” dropped to 814,000 viewers and “The Tomorrow People” dropped to 760,000 viewers.]

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.