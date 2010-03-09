TV Ratings: Strong comedies lead CBS past FOX on Monday

03.09.10 8 years ago
Strong performances from comedies like “How I Met Your Mother,” “Two and a Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory” helped to carry CBS past FOX for Monday night ratings wins.
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 4.3 rating, topping the 3.8 rating for FOX in the key demographic. ABC’s 2.6 rating was a distant third, with NBC’s 1.7 rating taking fourth. The CW was fifth with a 0.9 rating.
Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 13.01 million viewers to go with an 8.0 rating/13 share. FOX stayed second with a 6.4/10 and an estimated 10.83 million viewers. ABC’s 6.0/10 was a close third, way ahead of the 3.4/5 for NBC. The CW’s 1.2/2 was fifth.
FOX started the night in first with a 7.5/12 for the return of “House,” which also won the key demo with a 4.8 rating. CBS was second with “How I Met Your Mother” (6.3/10, with this week’s guest star Jennifer Lopez and last week’s Carrie Underwood drawing similar audiences) and “Rules of Engagement” (6.1/9). The first hour of ABC’s “The Bachelor” wedding was third. NBC’s “Chuck” had a 3.8/6 and a 2.3 demo rating, still delivering NBC’s best ratings of the night in most measures. The CW’s “Life Unexpected” had a 1.3/2 in its 8 p.m. premiere.
CBS moved into first at 9 p.m. with a 10.1/15 for “Two and a Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory,” which also averaged a 5.8 demo rating for the hour. ABC’s “Bachelor” special improved to a 6.4/10 for second both overall and in the demo. FOX’s “24” got a small bump from its “House” lead-in, but still did only a 5.3/8. NBC’s “Trauma” returned to an unimpressive 3.0/5 and a 1.4 demo rating. The CW’s “Gossip Girl,” also off the air for a while, lost viewers from its lead-in, though it gained in the 18-49 demo.
“CSI: Miami” had a 7.5/13 and a 3.3 demo rating to win the 10 p.m. hour for CBS. ABC’s “Castle” had a 5.9/10 for second. NBC’s “Law & Order” was down from its 10 p.m. premiere last week and barely improved on its demo lead-in.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

