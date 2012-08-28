TV Ratings: Strong ‘Hotel Hell,’ ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ lead FOX Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, August 27, 2012.

Both “Hotel Hell” and “Hell’s Kitchen” delivered season-best numbers for FOX on Tuesday night, helping the network coast to easy ratings wins.

Meanwhile, a shift to Monday led The CW’s “L.A. Complex” to its most watched new episode and NBC’s “Stars Earn Stripes” continued to tank.

For the night, FOX averaged a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49, easily topping second place CBS’ 1.6 rating in the key demographic. NBC was third with a 1.2 rating, followed by ABC’s 1.1 key demo rating. The CW averaged an 0.3 key demo rating for Monday night.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 6.455 million viewers and a 3.9 rating/6 share for Monday primetime. CBS was second with a 3./6 and 5.72 million viewers. ABC was third with a 2.8/5 and 3.98 million viewers, nipping the 2.5/4 and 3.95 million viewers for NBC. The CW averaged 761,000 viewers and a 0.6/1.

8 p.m. – “Hotel Hell” started primetime in first for FOX with 5.91 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “The Big Bang Theory” finished second with 5.675 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating, well ahead of the 4.56 million viewers and 1.3 key demo rating for ABC’s “Bachelor Pad.” NBC’s encore of “America’s Got Talent” was fourth with 4.16 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating. On The CW, a new “The L.A. Complex” averaged 731,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – FOX stayed in first for the 9 p.m. hour with nearly 7 million viewers and a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49 for “Hell’s Kitchen.” CBS’ repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “Mike & Molly” were second, averaging 6.33 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating. Another hour of “Bachelor Pad” averaged 4.18 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating for ABC, not impressive, but far better than the 2.97 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for NBC’s “Stars Earn Stripes.” The CW’s encore of “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 791,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.





10 p.m. – CBS’ repeat of “Hawaii Five-0” was first overall for the 10 p.m. hour with 5.16 million viewers, coming in second with a 1.1 key demo rating. NBC’s “Grimm” averaged 4.72 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49, basically flat from last week. A “Castle” repeat averaged 3.19 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating on ABC.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.