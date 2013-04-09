TV Ratings: Strong NCAA Final helps CBS top ‘Voice’-aided NBC on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, April 8, 2013.

An NCAA thriller between Louisville and Michigan delivered strong ratings and lifted CBS to Monday wins in most measures, but even the national championship couldn’t take a bite out of NBC’s “The Voice.”

In fact, the NCAA final barely impacted most of Monday’s originals, as “Revolution,” “The Following” and “The Carrie Diaries” were all basically flat.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 5.5 rating for Monday night, beating the 4.0 rating for NBC in the key demographic. ABC was a distant third with a 1.8 key demo rating, beating FOX’s 1.6 rating and The CW’s 0.3 rating in the key demo.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 15.89 million viewers and a 9.6 rating/15 share for Monday primetime. In a tight race for second, NBC averaged a 6.8/10 and 11.22 million viewers, compared to ABC’s 7.5/11 and 11.08 million. There was a big drop to FOX’s 3.3/5 and 5.24 million viewers and to the 797,000 viewers and 0.5/1 for The CW.

[Univision averaged 3.73 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for Monday night.]

As always with live events, CBS’ ratings here reflect time period data, rather than necessarily reflecting numbers for the NCAA Championship, per se.

8 p.m. – NBC started primetime in first with 12.97 million viewers and a 4.5 rating among adults 18-49 for “The Voice.” ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” was second with 12.56 million viewers and third with a 2.0 key demo rating. On CBS, repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “The Big Bang Theory” (plus the end of the basketball game on the left side of the country) averaged 9.81 million viewers and a 3.0 key demo rating. FOX’s “Bones” repeat averaged 4.28 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. The CW’s season finale for “The Carrie Diaries” averaged 1.07 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – CBS moved into first in the 9 p.m. hour with 16.3 million viewers and a 5.6 rating among adults 18-49 for the NCAA Final. NBC’s “The Voice” was a surprisingly close second with 14.37 million viewers and a 5.2 key demo rating, actually up from the comparable hour last week. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” averaged 13.32 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating. FOX’s “The Following” was down a hair with 6.21 million viewers, but flat with a 2.2 key demo rating. A repeat on The CW averaged 524,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – The basketball game was up to 21.57 million viewers and a 7.8 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. NBC’s “Revolution” averaged 6.32 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating in second. ABC’s “Castle” repeat was third with 7.355 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.