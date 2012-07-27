TV Ratings: Strong ‘Wipeout,’ dismal ‘3’ sneak lift ABC to Thursday wins

Fast National ratings for Thursday, July 26, 2012.
Two hours of “Wipeout” lifted ABC to a a strong Thursday night, as the network capitalized on CBS’ weak late-evening “3” preview to win primetime in all measures.
For the night, ABC averaged a 1.9 rating, nipping CBS’ 1.7 rating in the key demographic. FOX averaged a 0.9 key demo rating, followed NBC’s 0.7 rating and the 0.3 rating for The CW.
Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 6.41 million viewers and a 3.7 rating/6 share, beating CBS’ 3.4/6 and 5.23 million viewers for Thursday evening. NBC’s 2.0/4 and 2.905 million and FOX’s 1.5/3 and 2.265 million viewers were far back. The CW averaged a 0.5/1 and 769,000 viewers.
8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 7.31 million viewers and a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 for two repeats of “The Big Bang Theory.” ABC’s “Wipeout” averaged 6.31 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating for second. FOX’s “Take Me Out” wrapped up its season with 2.855 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, beating NBC’s 2.12 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo for repeats of “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation.” The CW averaged 999,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – ABC moved into first for the 9 p.m. hour with 7.17 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 for a second hour of “Wipeout.” CBS’ “Big Brother” results show averaged 5.995 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating for second. NBC’s “Saving Hope” averaged 2.86 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, compared to the 1.68 million viewers and 0.6 key demo rating for a repeat of “Glee” on FOX. The CW’s repeat of “The L.A. Complex” averaged 538,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “Rookie Blue” averaged 5.745 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC. NBC’s “Rock Center” averaged 3.73 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating. CBS’ “3” preview averaged a disappointing. 2.39 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

