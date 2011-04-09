TV Ratings: Struggling ‘Chaos’ drops CBS to Friday split

CBS

Fast National ratings for Friday, April 8, 2011.

A dismal performance from the second new episode of “Chaos” got CBS’ Friday primetime off to a poor start and although “CSI: NY” and “Blue Bloods” were able to salvage an overall win, they didn’t perform well enough to give the network the lead in the all-important young adult demos.

Among adults 18-49, ABC won the night with a 1.4 rating. CBS and NBC were a close second with a 1.3 rating in the key demographic, with FOX’s 0.9 rating and the 0.7 rating for The CW following.

Overall, though, CBS still won comfortably with 8.46 million viewers and a 5.4 rating/9 share. NBC Was second with a 3.8/7 and 5.64 million viewers, which edged out the 4.74 million viewers and 3.0/5 for ABC. FOX’s 1.5/3 and 2.37 million viewers finished fourth, topping the 1.1/2 and 1.72 million viewers for The CW.

8 p.m. – NBC’s “Who Do You Think You Are?” started primetime in first with 5.76 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Chaos” slipped to 5.64 million viewers in its second airing, coming in fourth in a 0.9 demo rating. ABC’s “Shark Tank” was third overall with 4.63 million viewers and tied for second in the demo with FOX’s “Kitchen Nightmares” repeat, which pulled in 2.94 million viewers. The CW’s reairing of the “Smallville” pilot averaged 1.915 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, both well above typical repeat numbers.





9 p.m. – CBS moved into first in the 9 p.m. hour with the 9.42 million viewers and 1.6 demo rating for “CSI: NY,” both numbers lower than normal for an original. NBC was second overall with 5.365 million viewers for “Dateline.” ABC’s “Primetime: What Would You Do?” averaged 4.49 million viewers for third overall and a 1.4 demo rating, good for second. FOX’s “Fringe” repeat averaged just under 1.8 million viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, just ahead of the 1.52 million viewers and 0.6 demo for a “Supernatural” repeat on The CW.

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” drew Friday’s biggest audience with 10.31 million viewers to win the 10 p.m. hour for CBS. NBC’s “Dateline” was second overall with 5.8 million viewers. ABC’s “20/20” averaged 5.09 million viewers in third overall, but tied with CBS to win the hour in the key demo with a 1.5 rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.