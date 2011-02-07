TV Ratings: Super Bowl XLV yields big Sunday numbers for FOX

Fast National ratings for Sunday, February 6, 2011.

With the Super Bowl between the Packers and Steelers eying all-time primetime audience records, it’s no surprise that The Big Game led FOX to a massive Sunday night ratings rout.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 32.4 rating, a rather impressive tally for the key demographic. ABC and CBS averaged 0.7 ratings and NBC’s 0.6 rating was close behind.

Overall, FOX’s average primetime viewership was 75.23 million viewers and a 37.6 rating/57 share. CBS’ 2.5/4 and 3.95 million viewers finished an irrelevant second, followed by ABC’s 1.8/3 and 2.91 million viewers and NBC’s 1.8/3 and 2.64 million viewers.

[A friendly reminder: These numbers reflect only primetime averages for Sunday night for the four networks. As the Super Bowl aired live and largely out of primetime for some of the country and the subsequent “Glee” episode aired at a different time in each time zone, we’ll have to wait to get actual program-specific data for Sunday’s big events.]

7 p.m. – For the 7 p.m. hour, FOX’s Super Bowl coverage averaged 103.86 million viewers and a 37.2 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “60 Minutes” averaged 3.925 million viewers for second, beating the 2.85 million viewers for ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and the 1.55 million viewers for NBC’s “Who Do You Think You Are?”





8 p.m. – FOX’s Super Bowl coverage averaged 100.18 million viewers and a 36.4 demo rating in the 8 p.m. hour. Yes, that won the hour. CBS was second with 3.41 million viewers for an “Undercover Boss” repeat, which nipped the 3.375 million viewers for ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” NBC’s “Who Do You Think You Are?” was fourth with 1.9 million viewers.

9 p.m. – Guess what won the 9 p.m. hour? That’s right! The Super Bowl, which gave FOX 96.84 million viewers and a 35.5 demo rating. CBS’ repeat of “CSI: Miami” was second with 3.33 million viewers. NBC’s “Dateline” averaged 2.44 million viewers to beat the 2.13 million for ABC’s broadcast of the movie “Knocked Up.”

10 p.m. – FOX also ruled the 10 p.m. hour with the conclusion of the Super Bowl and the start of the post-game episode of “Glee,” though those numbers are too imprecise to be broken out. CBS averaged 5.11 million viewers for a “Hawaii Five-0” repeat in second. NBC’s “Dateline” averaged 4.655 million viewers, followed by the 3.27 million viewers for ABC’s “Knocked Up.”

Stay tuned for actual Super Bowl and “Glee” ratings when they become available.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.