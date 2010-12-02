TV Ratings: ‘Survivor’ helps CBS overcome Grammy dud for Wednesday win

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, December 1, 2010.

Once again, CBS got only minimal interest for its Grammy nomination hour-long special, but the network still won Wednesday night in the key measures thanks to a heavily promoted episode of “Survivor: Nicaragua.”

Meanwhile, The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” finale had the show’s best performance of the season, knocking off NBC’s “Undercovers” in the key demo and nearly beating FOX’s “Human Target.”

Among adults 18-49, CBS won the night with a 2.5 rating, just ahead of the 2.1 rating for FOX and NBC’s 2.0 rating. ABC was fourth in the key demographic with a 1.5 rating, with The CW’s 1.1 rating finishing fifth.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 8.79 million viewers and a 5.3 rating/9 share, holding off the 5.0/8 and 7.71 million viewers for NBC. FOX was third for the night with 5.805 million viewers and a 3.4/6, edging out the 3.3/5 and 5.09 million viewers for ABC.





8 p.m. – CBS started the night in first with “Survivor: Nicaragua,” which drew Wednesday’s biggest audience (12.22 million viewers) and its top demo numbers (3.6 rating). ABC was second with the 5.93 million viewers for repeats of “The Middle” and “Better with You.” FOX’s “Human Target” averaged just under 5.8 million viewers and a 1.6 demo rating to finish third. NBC’s “Undercovers” drew 4.84 million viewers for fourth overall and a 1.3 demo rating for fifth. The finale of “America’s Next Top Model” gave The CW 3.34 million viewers and a 1.5 demo rating and also won its hour among women 18-34.

9 p.m. – NBC moved into first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with 9.2 million viewers for “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” which came in second in the key demo with a 2.5 rating. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” repeat was second overall with 9.085 million viewers. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” finished third overall with 5.82 million viewers and won the hour among adults 18-49 with a 2.6 rating. ABC’s “Modern Family” and “Cougar Town” repeats averaged 5.71 million viewers for fourth. Despite that big “ANTM” lead-in, The CW’s “Hellcats” slipped to 1.97 million viewers and a 0.8 demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Law & Order: Los Angeles” won the 10 p.m. hour for NBC with 9.1 million viewers and a 2.2 demo rating. CBS’ Grammy special averaged 5.06 million viewers and a 1.7 demo rating for a distant second, delivering a smaller audience than last year’s special. ABC’s “The Whole Truth” averaged 3.64 million viewers and a 0.9 demo for third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

