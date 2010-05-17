TV Ratings: ‘Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains’ finale carries CBS Sunday

#Survivor #Family Guy #The Simpsons
05.17.10 8 years ago 4 Comments
Fast National ratings for Sunday, May 16, 2010.
The three-hour finale of CBS’ “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains” delivered solid numbers for the network, carrying CBS past strong performances from ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” and “Brothers & Sisters.”
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.4 rating, holding off the 2.9 rating for ABC and FOX’s 2.4 rating. NBC trailed with a 1.9 rating in the key demographic.
Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 12.23 million viewers to go with a 6.9 rating/12 share. ABC was a competitive second with a 6.2/11. NBC finished a distant third with a 3.7/6, beating the 3.0/5 for FOX.
CBS started the night in first overall with a 7.0/13 for “60 Minutes.” ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second overall with a 4.2/8 and won the hour in the demo with a 2.0 rating. The first hour of NBC’s Miss USA Pageant was third with a 2.9/5, beating FOX’s new “‘Til Death” and a repeat of “The Simpsons.”
The first hour of the “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains” finale had a 7.2/12 and a 4.0 demo rating to win at 8 p.m. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” was second with a 6.0/10. NBC’s pageant telecast was third, beating the 3.4/6 for FOX’s “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show.” 
ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” had a 7.8/12 at 9 p.m. compared to the 7.2/11 for the second hour of CBS’ “Survivor.” However, “Survivor” averaged a million more viewers than “Housewives” and won the hour with a 4.3 demo rating. NBC’s pageant was third in ratings, edging the 3.9/6 for FOX’s “Family Guy” and “American Dad,” but FOX’s comedies averaged more viewers and a better demo rating.
There was a similar disconnect in the 10 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Brothers & Sisters” had a 6.6/11. CBS’ “Survivor” finale and reunion show had a 6.2/11, but “Survivor” averaged more viewers and won the hour with a 3.7 demo rating. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was knocked down several pegs by “Survivor,” finishing third overall with a 3.9/7 and also finishing a distant third in the demo.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Survivor#Family Guy#The Simpsons
TAGSBrothers SistersDESPERATE HOUSEWIVESFAMILY GUYNIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSSundaysurvivorSurvivor Heroes vs VillainsTHE SIMPSONSTV RATINGS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 15 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP