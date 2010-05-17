TV Ratings: ‘Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains’ finale carries CBS Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, May 16, 2010.
The three-hour finale of CBS’ “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains” delivered solid numbers for the network, carrying CBS past strong performances from ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” and “Brothers & Sisters.”
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.4 rating, holding off the 2.9 rating for ABC and FOX’s 2.4 rating. NBC trailed with a 1.9 rating in the key demographic.
Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 12.23 million viewers to go with a 6.9 rating/12 share. ABC was a competitive second with a 6.2/11. NBC finished a distant third with a 3.7/6, beating the 3.0/5 for FOX.
CBS started the night in first overall with a 7.0/13 for “60 Minutes.” ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second overall with a 4.2/8 and won the hour in the demo with a 2.0 rating. The first hour of NBC’s Miss USA Pageant was third with a 2.9/5, beating FOX’s new “‘Til Death” and a repeat of “The Simpsons.”
The first hour of the “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains” finale had a 7.2/12 and a 4.0 demo rating to win at 8 p.m. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” was second with a 6.0/10. NBC’s pageant telecast was third, beating the 3.4/6 for FOX’s “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show.”
ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” had a 7.8/12 at 9 p.m. compared to the 7.2/11 for the second hour of CBS’ “Survivor.” However, “Survivor” averaged a million more viewers than “Housewives” and won the hour with a 4.3 demo rating. NBC’s pageant was third in ratings, edging the 3.9/6 for FOX’s “Family Guy” and “American Dad,” but FOX’s comedies averaged more viewers and a better demo rating.
There was a similar disconnect in the 10 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Brothers & Sisters” had a 6.6/11. CBS’ “Survivor” finale and reunion show had a 6.2/11, but “Survivor” averaged more viewers and won the hour with a 3.7 demo rating. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was knocked down several pegs by “Survivor,” finishing third overall with a 3.9/7 and also finishing a distant third in the demo.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Celebrity Apprentice was on NBC at 9, not the pageant
RUSSEL SHOULD HAVE WON HE WAS THE BEST ON THE WHOLE ISLAND
I agree Russell should have won! I don’t understand how the jury don’t see how he really played the game. He out smarted them, got in their heads and used that against them. Ultimately every person on the jury was there because of a weakness Russell found and used to his advantage! They feel like Russell was arrogant and confident, but look how Sandra acted after winning, call herself the Queen….like she really did something!
it was a two hour season finally right