TV Ratings: ‘Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains’ finale carries CBS Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, May 16, 2010.

The three-hour finale of CBS’ “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains” delivered solid numbers for the network, carrying CBS past strong performances from ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” and “Brothers & Sisters.”

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.4 rating, holding off the 2.9 rating for ABC and FOX’s 2.4 rating. NBC trailed with a 1.9 rating in the key demographic.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 12.23 million viewers to go with a 6.9 rating/12 share. ABC was a competitive second with a 6.2/11. NBC finished a distant third with a 3.7/6, beating the 3.0/5 for FOX.

CBS started the night in first overall with a 7.0/13 for “60 Minutes.” ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second overall with a 4.2/8 and won the hour in the demo with a 2.0 rating. The first hour of NBC’s Miss USA Pageant was third with a 2.9/5, beating FOX’s new “‘Til Death” and a repeat of “The Simpsons.”

The first hour of the “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains” finale had a 7.2/12 and a 4.0 demo rating to win at 8 p.m. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” was second with a 6.0/10. NBC’s pageant telecast was third, beating the 3.4/6 for FOX’s “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show.”

ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” had a 7.8/12 at 9 p.m. compared to the 7.2/11 for the second hour of CBS’ “Survivor.” However, “Survivor” averaged a million more viewers than “Housewives” and won the hour with a 4.3 demo rating. NBC’s pageant was third in ratings, edging the 3.9/6 for FOX’s “Family Guy” and “American Dad,” but FOX’s comedies averaged more viewers and a better demo rating.

There was a similar disconnect in the 10 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Brothers & Sisters” had a 6.6/11. CBS’ “Survivor” finale and reunion show had a 6.2/11, but “Survivor” averaged more viewers and won the hour with a 3.7 demo rating. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was knocked down several pegs by “Survivor,” finishing third overall with a 3.9/7 and also finishing a distant third in the demo.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.