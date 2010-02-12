TV Ratings: ‘Survivor’ knocks off ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, February 11, 2010.

The two-hour launch of “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains” drew big numbers for CBS on Thursday night. Not only did the premiere dominate its regular 8 p.m. hour, but it beat “Grey’s Anatomy” at 9 p.m. and helped “The Mentalist” crush “Private Practice” at 10 p.m.

Among adults 18-49, CBS did a 4.2 rating, dominating the 3.0 rating for ABC in the key demographic. NBC was third with a 2.4 rating, with FOX’s 1.8 rating and the 1.3 rating for The CW following.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 14.69 million viewers and an 8.6 rating/14 share. ABC’s 6.1/10 and estimated audience of 9.14 million finished second. FOX was third with a 4.0/6, topping the 3.1/5 for NBC. The CW’s 1.9/3 trailed.

CBS started the night in first with an 8.2/13 for “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains,” which also averaged a 4.6 demo rating. FOX’s repeat of “Bones” was second with a 4.9/8. ABC’s “The Deep End” was third overall, but tied for fourth in the key demo. NBC’s “Community” and “Parks and Recreation” had a 3.2/5 and finished second for the hour in the 18-49 demo. The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” was on the low side with a 2.3/4 and a 1.5 demo rating.

ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” did an 8.2/13 in the 9 p.m. hour. That seems to beat the 8.0/12 for CBS’ “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains,” but “Survivor” averaged nearly 1.5 million more viewers and did a 4.5 demo rating, nipping the 4.3 rating for ABC. NBC’s “The Office” and “30 Rock” were third with a 4.2/6 between then. In its time period premiere, FOX’s “Past Life” did a 3.1/5 and could only muster a 1.4 demo rating. The CW’s “Supernatural” was fifth.

In the 10 p.m. hour, CBS’ “The Mentalist” did a 9.7/17 and also won the hour in the 18-49 demo with a 3.6 rating. ABC’s “Private Practice” was second with a 6.1/10. NBC’s two repeats of “The Office” trailed.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.