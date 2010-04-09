TV Ratings: ‘Survivor,’ ‘Mentalist’ lead CBS Thursday win

Fast National ratings for Thursday, April 8, 2010.

With ABC’s stronger dramas in repeats and NBC’s comedies also shelved, CBS’ “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” and “The Mentalist” both got big bumps and led the network to a Thursday win.

Meanwhile, a lot of the competition was also up after last Thursday’s slowness, including “Bones,” “Fringe,” “The Vampire Diaries” and even “FlashForward.”

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.6 rating, topping the 2.5 rating for FOX in the key demographic. NBC finished third with a 1.7 rating, with The CW and ABC both posting 1.4 ratings for fourth.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 14.43 million viewers in primetime to go with an 8.8 rating/15 share. FOX was second with a 5.0/8. ABC moved up to third overall with a 3.2/5, beating the 2.6/4 for NBC. The CW’s 1.9/3 trailed.

“Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains” won the 8 p.m. hour for CBS, doing a 7.3/12 and a 3.7 demo rating, the night’s highest. FOX’s 100th episode of “Bones” had a solid 6.1/10 for second, also finishing second in the key demo with a 2.7 rating. ABC’s “FlashForward” was third with a 3.5/6. NBC’s repeats of “Community” and “Parks and Recreation” narrowly beat the 2.0/3 for “The Vampire Diaries,” but The CW’s drama averaged more viewers, up by 700,000 from last week, a 25 percent increase “The Vampire Diaries” also did a 1.6 demo rating, tied with “FlashForward” for third.

“CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” had a 9.3/15 and a 3.5 demo rating, both tops for the 9 p.m. hour. FOX was a distant second with a 4.0/6 and a 2.3 demo for “Fringe.” ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” repeat was third, topping the 2.5/4 for NBC’s repeats of “The Office” and “30 Rock.” The CW’s “Supernatural” was fifth, doing its reliable 1.7/3.

CBS stayed in first in the 10 p.m. hour with a 10.0/17 for “The Mentalist,” which was Thursday’s most watched show and also won its hour with a 3.5 demo rating. NBC’s “The Marriage Ref” had a 3.1/5, still enough for second, beating ABC’s repeat of “Private Practice.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.