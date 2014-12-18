TV Ratings: ‘Survivor: San Juan del Sur’ finale leads CBS to easy Wednesday wins

#Survivor
12.18.14 4 years ago

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, December 17, 2014.

The two-hour finale and hour-long reunion show for “Survivor: San Juan del Sur” led CBS to an easy Wednesday sweet in all measures.

FOX's “Hell's Kitchen” finale and NBC's Michael Buble special and “The Sing-Off” were no competition for “Survivor,” nor were The CW's “The 100” and a “Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown” special, though both did OK numbers for The CW.

On to Wednesday's ratings…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.2 rating for Wednesday night, tops in the key demographic. ABC, FOX and NBC all averaged a 1.3 rating in the key demo for Wednesday, followed by the 0.5 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 9.11 million viewers and a 5.2 rating/9 share for Wednesday primetime. NBC was a distant second with 5.84 million viewers and a 3.8/7, beating ABC's 4.83 million viewers and 3.2/5. FOX was fourth with 3.58 million viewers and a 2.2/4, well ahead of the 1.62 million viewers and 1.0/2 for The CW.

8 p.m. – The first hour of CBS' “Survivor” finale averaged 9.53 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 8 p.m. frame. NBC's “Michael Buble's Christmas in New York” special averaged 7.43 million viewers for second and a 1.3 key demo rating for third. ABC was third overall and second in the key demo with 5.31 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating for repeats of “The Middle” and “The Goldbergs.” FOX's “Hell's Kitchen” finale averaged 3.6 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating in its first hour. On The CW, the “Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown” special averaged 1.83 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Survivor” rose to 9.94 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 in its second hour. The first hour of NBC's “The Sing-Off” was second with 5.43 million viewers and third with a 1.4 key demo rating, compared to the 5.285 million viewers and 1.5 key demo rating averaged by “Modern Family” and “Black-ish” repeats on ABC. FOX's “Hell's Kitchen” averaged 3.56 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, while “The 100” drew 1.41 million viewers and did a 0.5 key demo rating for The CW.

10 p.m. – The conclusion of the “Survivor” finale and the live reunion show averaged 7.86 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 10 p.m. hour for CBS. NBC's “The Sing-Off” was down to 4.67 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating to finish second, holding off the 3.88 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for a pair of “Black-ish” repeats on ABC.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Survivor
TAGSHELL'S KITCHENMICHAEL BUBLENIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSsurvivorthe 100The SingOffTV RATINGSWednesday

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP