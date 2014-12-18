TV Ratings: ‘Survivor: San Juan del Sur’ finale leads CBS to easy Wednesday wins

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, December 17, 2014.

The two-hour finale and hour-long reunion show for “Survivor: San Juan del Sur” led CBS to an easy Wednesday sweet in all measures.

FOX's “Hell's Kitchen” finale and NBC's Michael Buble special and “The Sing-Off” were no competition for “Survivor,” nor were The CW's “The 100” and a “Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown” special, though both did OK numbers for The CW.

On to Wednesday's ratings…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.2 rating for Wednesday night, tops in the key demographic. ABC, FOX and NBC all averaged a 1.3 rating in the key demo for Wednesday, followed by the 0.5 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 9.11 million viewers and a 5.2 rating/9 share for Wednesday primetime. NBC was a distant second with 5.84 million viewers and a 3.8/7, beating ABC's 4.83 million viewers and 3.2/5. FOX was fourth with 3.58 million viewers and a 2.2/4, well ahead of the 1.62 million viewers and 1.0/2 for The CW.

8 p.m. – The first hour of CBS' “Survivor” finale averaged 9.53 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 8 p.m. frame. NBC's “Michael Buble's Christmas in New York” special averaged 7.43 million viewers for second and a 1.3 key demo rating for third. ABC was third overall and second in the key demo with 5.31 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating for repeats of “The Middle” and “The Goldbergs.” FOX's “Hell's Kitchen” finale averaged 3.6 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating in its first hour. On The CW, the “Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown” special averaged 1.83 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Survivor” rose to 9.94 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 in its second hour. The first hour of NBC's “The Sing-Off” was second with 5.43 million viewers and third with a 1.4 key demo rating, compared to the 5.285 million viewers and 1.5 key demo rating averaged by “Modern Family” and “Black-ish” repeats on ABC. FOX's “Hell's Kitchen” averaged 3.56 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, while “The 100” drew 1.41 million viewers and did a 0.5 key demo rating for The CW.

10 p.m. – The conclusion of the “Survivor” finale and the live reunion show averaged 7.86 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 10 p.m. hour for CBS. NBC's “The Sing-Off” was down to 4.67 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating to finish second, holding off the 3.88 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for a pair of “Black-ish” repeats on ABC.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.