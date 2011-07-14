TV Ratings: ‘Talent,’ ‘Big Brother’ lead a tight Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, July 13, 2011.

Strong performances from “Big Brother” in the 8 p.m. hour and “America’s Got Talent” in the 9 p.m. hour paced CBS and NBC on an extremely competitive Wednesday night.

Among adults 18-49, NBC and CBS both posted a 1.9 rating, while FOX delivered a 1.8 rating for the night in the key demographic. ABC was a distant fourth with a 0.9 rating, while The CW averaged a 0.3 rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 7.045 million viewers and a 4.5 rating/8 share, edging out the 4.3/7 and 6.95 million viewers for NBC. FOX was third with a 3.5/6 and 5.46 million viewers. ABC’s 2.3/4 and 3.58 million viewers followed. The CW drew 769,000 viewers and a 0.6/1.

8 p.m. – “Big Brother” drew 7.25 million viewers and a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 to put CBS in first for the 8 p.m. hour. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” slipped again after last week’s bump, falling to second with 5.52 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating. NBC’s “Minute To Win It” was third with 4.8 million viewers, beating the 3.465 million viewers for ABC’s “Lucy Must Be Traded, Charlie Brown” and “The Middle.” On The CW, “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 901,000 viewers.

9 p.m. – NBC shot into first for the 9 p.m. hour with the 11 million viewers and 2.8 key demo rating for “America’s Got Talent,” which was roughly 1.5 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating lower than last week’s Wednesday hour. CBS was second overall with 6.585 million viewers for “Criminal Minds.” FOX was third with 5.41 million “So You Think You Can Dance” viewers, but second with a 1.8 demo rating. ABC’s “Modern Family” and “Happy Endings” averaged 3.16 million viewers. “America’s Next Top Model” drew 637,000 viewers for The CW.

10 p.m. – CBS moved back into first overall in the 10 p.m. hour with 7.3 million viewers for “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” NBC’s “Love in the Wild” was second with 5.05 million viewers, but won the hour with a 1.7 demo rating. ABC’s “Primetime Nightline” was third with 4.11 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.