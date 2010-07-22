TV Ratings: ‘Talent,’ ‘Dance’ produce a Wednesday split

07.22.10 8 years ago
Fast National ratings for Wednesday, July 21, 2010.
FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” didn’t win either of its hours in the 18-49 demo, but the network was still narrowly able to claim the demo for the night, with NBC triumphing overall.
Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.1 rating, nipping the 2.0 rating for NBC in the all-important demographic. CBS was a close second with a 1.7 rating, with ABC’s 1.1 rating and the 0.4 rating for The CW following.
Overall, though, NBC averaged an estimated 7.22 million viewers to go with a 4.4 rating/8 share. CBS was second with a 4.1/7 and nearly 6.4 million viewers. FOX finished third with a 3.5/6, with ABC’s 2.6/5 and the 0.7/1 for The CW trailing.
CBS’ “Big Brother” started the night in first with a 3.9/7 and a 2.2 demo rating. NBC’s “Minute to Win It” was second overall with a 3.7/7 and third in the demo. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was a close third overall with a 3.5/7 and a close second with a 2.1 demo rating. ABC’s repeats of “The Middle” were fourth, beating the 0.8/1 for The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model.”
NBC grabbed the lead in the 9 p.m. hour with a  5.8/10 and a 2.6 demo rating for an “America’s Got Talent” results show. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” repeat was second with a 4.3/7. FOX had a 3.5/6 for “So You Think You Can Dance,” which stayed second in the demo. ABC’s repeats of “Modern Family” and “Cougar Town” were fourth with a 2.5/4, far ahead of The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” repeat.
CBS was back in first overall at 10 p.m. with a 4.1/7 for “CSI: NY.” NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was second overall and first in the demo with a 1.5 rating. ABC’s “Castle” was third with a 2.6/5.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

