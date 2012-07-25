TV Ratings: ‘Talent,’ Gordon Ramsay lead Tuesday, while ‘L.A. Complex’ tumbles lower

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, July 24, 2012.

“America’s Got Talent” led NBC to its usual Tuesday overall win, while “Hell’s Kitchen” and “MasterChef” gave FOX its usual asterisked win among young viewers.

Meanwhile, people aggressively continue not to watch ABC’s “Trust Us With Your Life” and The CW’s “The L.A. Complex.”

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.6 rating for Tuesday night, edging out NBC’s 2.2 rating in the key demographic. [In the two hours the networks share, NBC eked out the slimmest of wins.] CBS averaged a 1.1 rating, followed by ABC’s 0.8 rating and the 0.2 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, though, NBC averaged an estimated 8.35 million viewers and a 5.1 rating/9 share, comfortably winning Tuesday night. CBS averaged a 4.2/7 and 6.261 million viewers, edging out the 3.6/6 and 6.159 million viewers for FOX. ABC averaged a 2.1/4 and 3.14 million viewers, with The CW’s 0.4/1 and 545,000 viewers trailing.

[Univision averaged 3.63 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for Tuesday primetime.]

8 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” won the 8 p.m. hour overall for NBC with 9.31 million viewers, but finished second with a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “NCIS” repeat was second with 7.14 million viewers and third with a 1.1 key demo rating. With solid week-to-week gains, FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” won the hour with a 2.6 key demo rating and finished third with 6.16 million viewers. ABC’s repeats of “The Middle” and “Last Man Standing” averaged 3.21 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating. On The CW, a “Hart of Dixie” repeat averaged 696,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.





9 p.m. – NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” rose to 11.24 million viewers and a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 9 p.m. hour. FOX’s “MasterChef” was a distant second overall with 6.16 million viewers and a close second with a 2.6 key demo rating. A repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles” averaged 6.075 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating for CBS. Here’s where things get ugly. On ABC, “Trust Us With Your Life” averaged 1.88 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, but that looked almost respectable compared to the 393,000 viewers and 0.2 key demo rating (and a 0 key demo share) for The CW’s new “The L.A. Complex.”

10 p.m. – CBS won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 5.56 million viewers for a repeat of “Person of Interest,” which was tied for second with a 1.1 key demo rating. NBC’s “Love in the Wild” finale was second with 4.5 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “NY Med” averaged 4.33 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.