TV Ratings: ‘Talent’ lifts NBC past FOX’s ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ on Wednesday

A special Wednesday installment of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” interrupted the regular dominance of FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance,” sending NBC to easy nightly wins and pushing FOX down to second.

For the night, NBC averaged a 2.5 rating among adult 18-49, beating FOX’s 2.0 rating in the key demographic. There was a big drop to ABC and CBS’ 1.1 rating and then to the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 9.31 million viewers among with a 5.7 rating/10 share for Wednesday night. After a big gap, FOX was second with 5.56 million viewers and a 3.3/6, outdrawing the 5.54 million viewers and 3.7/6 for CBS. ABC was fourth with a 2.5/4 and 3.795 million viewers. The CW averaged 659,000 viewers and a 0.5/1 for Wednesday.

[Univision averaged 3.45 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 for Wednesday primetime.]

8 p.m. – NBC’s Olympic Trials coverage averaged 7.02 million viewers to win the 8 p.m. hour and finished second with a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” Top 20 reveal, down from last week’s episode, averaged 5.78 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.0 key demo rating. CBS was third with 4.68 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for another dropping week of “Dogs in the City.” ABC’s repeats of “The Middle” and “Suburgatory” averaged 3.38 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating. On The CW, a repeat of “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 719,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” dominated the 9 p.m. hour for NBC with 10.05 million viewers and a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. CBS moved up to second overall with 6.44 million viewers for a repeat of “Criminal Minds,” which finished third with a 1.4 key demo rating. The completion of the “So You Think You Can Dance” Top 20 averaged 5.34 million viewers for third and a 2.0 key demo rating in second. ABC’s repeats of “Modern Family” averaged 3.76 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating in fourth. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” repeat averaged 600,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – A second hour of “America’s Next Top Model” was up to 10.86 million viewers and a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. CBS was second for the 10 p.m. hour with 5.51 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating for a repeat of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” The series premiere of “Final Witness” drew 4.25 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating to ABC, slightly below what an hour of “Duets” drew in the slot last week.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.