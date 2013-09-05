TV Ratings: ‘Talent’ tops ‘MasterChef,’ but FOX splits Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, September 4, 2013.

“MasterChef” lost head-to-head matchups with “Big Brother” and “America’s Got Talent,” but still helped FOX win Wednesday among young viewers, while NBC took the crown overall.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.0 rating for Wednesday night, beating NBC’s 1.6 rating and the 1.4 rating for CBS in the key demographic. ABC was fourth with a 1.0 key demo rating, while The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating.

Overall, though, NBC finished in first for Wednesday with 6.52 million viewers and a 4.1 rating/7 share. CBS was second for the night with 5.68 million viewers and a 3.7/6, followed closely be FOX’s 5.17 million viewers and 3.2/5. ABC averaged a 2.5/4 and 3.81 million viewers, far ahead of the 1.04 million viewers and 0.7/1 for The CW.

8 p.m. – “Big Brother” was up week-to-week and won the 8 p.m. hour with 6.6 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” encore averaged 6.15 million viewers for second a 1.4 key demo rating for third, compared with the 4.86 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating for FOX’s “MasterChef.” ABC’s repeats of “The Middle” averaged 3.94 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating. On The CW, an “Arrow” repeat averaged 1.15 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” led the 9 p.m. hour with 9.89 million viewers and also won among adults 18-49 with a 2.3 rating, ending a streak of losses to FOX in the demo. “MasterChef” averaged 5.48 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating in second. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” repeat averaged 4.98 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, compared to the 3.67 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for ABC’s “Modern Family” repeats. The CW’s repeat of “Supernatural” averaged 929,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – A “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” repeat led the 10 p.m. hour for CBS with 5.46 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. ABC’s “The Lookout” was second with 3.81 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, compared to the 3.52 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for NBC’s “Camp.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.