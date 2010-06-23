TV Ratings: ‘Talent,’ ‘Wipeout,’ ‘Kitchen’ cook up Tuesday ratings

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, June 22, 2010.

On a busy Tuesday night, ABC got big numbers from the official season premiere of “Wipeout,” FOX got great demo numbers from “Hell’s Kitchen” and NBC drew a big audience for “America’s Got Talent.”

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.9 rating, edging the 2.6 rating for NBC in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 2.1 rating, while CBS’ 1.3 rating and the 0.3 rating for The CW followed.

Overall, though, NBC came out on top averaging an estimated 8.85 million viewers to go with a 5.3/9. CBS’ 5.1/9 was a close second. FOX finished third with a 3.7/6, just ahead of ABC’s 3.6/6, though ABC averaged more viewers than FOX did. The CW trailed with a 0.4/1.

CBS won the 8 p.m. hour overall with a 6.4/12 for a repeat of “NCIS.” ABC’s “Wipeout” premiere was second overall with a 5.1/9 and won the hour in the key demographic with a 3.1 rating. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” was third with a 3.5/6 and second in the demo. NBC’s “Losing It With Jillian” was fourth with a 2.6/5. The CW’s repeat of “One Tree Hill” was fifth.

NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” moved into first at 9 p.m. with a 6.3/11 and a 3.0 demo rating. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” was second overall. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” had a 3.8/6 and tied with NBC in the key demo. ABC’s series premiere of “Downfall” squandered its lead-in and fell to a 3.1/5 and a 2.0 demo rating. The CW’s repeat of “Life Unexpected” was fifth with a 0.4/1.

“America’s Got Talent” improved to a 7.0/12 and a 3.6 demo rating to dominate the 10 p.m. hour for NBC. CBS’ repeat of “The Good Wife” was second overall and third in the demo. ABC’s “Primetime” special had a 2.6/4 for third overall and finished second in the demo.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.