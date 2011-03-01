TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelor,’ ‘Castle’ carry ABC on Monday

03.01.11

 Fast National ratings for Monday, February 28, 2011.

ABC’s rising “The Bachelor” and “Castle” capitalized on repeat cycles for “Two and a Half Men” and “Hawaii Five-0” to carry the network to Monday wins.
Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 3.2 rating, holding off FOX’s 3.0 rating in the key demographic. CBS was a close third with a 2.8 rating, far ahead of NBC’s 1.5 rating and the 0.7 rating for The CW.
Overall, ABC had a bit more of a cushion, winning the night with 10.86 million viewers and a 7.0 rating/11 share. FOX was second with 9.52 million viewers, edging the 9.11 million viewers for CBS. NBC was a distant fourth with 6.19 million viewers and a 3.8/6, beating the 1.0/2 and 1.41 million viewers for The CW.
8 p.m. – FOX started the night in first with 10.97 million viewers and a 3.8 rating among adults 18-49 for “House,” which climbed for the second straight week following last month’s crater. ABC’s “The Bachelor” was a close second with 10.525 million viewers, tying for second with a 3.0 demo rating. CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” (9.265 and a 3.4 demo) and “Mad Love” (7.955 and a 2.7 demo) were third overall and tied for second in the demo. NBC’s “Chuck” stuck to the New Normal with 5.35 million viewers and a 1.7 demo rating. On The CW, “90210” averaged 1.435 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating.
9 p.m. – “The Bachelor” moved into first for ABC in the 9 p.m. hour with 11.9 million viewers and a 3.8 demo rating. CBS’ “Two and a Half Men” repeat (11.565 million viewers and a 3.2 demo) and a new “Mike & Molly” (11.42 million viewers and a 3.4 demo) finished second. FOX’s “the Chicago Code” finished third, averaging 8.065 million viewers and a 2.1 demo rating up negligibly in viewers and flat in the demo for the second straight week. NBC’s probably series finale for “The Cape” averaged 4.06 million viewers and a 1.1 demo rating in fourth. That kept The CW in fifth with 1.38 million viewers for “Gossip Girl.”
10 p.m. – With normal time period winner “Hawaii Five-0” on the bench, ABC’s “Castle” averaged 10.15 million viewers and a 2.8 demo rating for the second episode of a two-parter. NBC’s “Harry’s Law” was second overall with 9.15 million viewers. The “Hawaii Five-0” repeat on CBS averaged 7.23 million viewers in third.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

