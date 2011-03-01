TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelor,’ ‘Castle’ carry ABC on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, February 28, 2011.
ABC’s rising “The Bachelor” and “Castle” capitalized on repeat cycles for “Two and a Half Men” and “Hawaii Five-0” to carry the network to Monday wins.
Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 3.2 rating, holding off FOX’s 3.0 rating in the key demographic. CBS was a close third with a 2.8 rating, far ahead of NBC’s 1.5 rating and the 0.7 rating for The CW.
Overall, ABC had a bit more of a cushion, winning the night with 10.86 million viewers and a 7.0 rating/11 share. FOX was second with 9.52 million viewers, edging the 9.11 million viewers for CBS. NBC was a distant fourth with 6.19 million viewers and a 3.8/6, beating the 1.0/2 and 1.41 million viewers for The CW.
8 p.m. – FOX started the night in first with 10.97 million viewers and a 3.8 rating among adults 18-49 for “House,” which climbed for the second straight week following last month’s crater. ABC’s “The Bachelor” was a close second with 10.525 million viewers, tying for second with a 3.0 demo rating. CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” (9.265 and a 3.4 demo) and “Mad Love” (7.955 and a 2.7 demo) were third overall and tied for second in the demo. NBC’s “Chuck” stuck to the New Normal with 5.35 million viewers and a 1.7 demo rating. On The CW, “90210” averaged 1.435 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating.
9 p.m. – “The Bachelor” moved into first for ABC in the 9 p.m. hour with 11.9 million viewers and a 3.8 demo rating. CBS’ “Two and a Half Men” repeat (11.565 million viewers and a 3.2 demo) and a new “Mike & Molly” (11.42 million viewers and a 3.4 demo) finished second. FOX’s “the Chicago Code” finished third, averaging 8.065 million viewers and a 2.1 demo rating up negligibly in viewers and flat in the demo for the second straight week. NBC’s probably series finale for “The Cape” averaged 4.06 million viewers and a 1.1 demo rating in fourth. That kept The CW in fifth with 1.38 million viewers for “Gossip Girl.”
10 p.m. – With normal time period winner “Hawaii Five-0” on the bench, ABC’s “Castle” averaged 10.15 million viewers and a 2.8 demo rating for the second episode of a two-parter. NBC’s “Harry’s Law” was second overall with 9.15 million viewers. The “Hawaii Five-0” repeat on CBS averaged 7.23 million viewers in third.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Television become air wave for cheaper shows.
I have notice that Networks r fazing out more, Sitcoms/Drama the series types of shows.
Its cost whole lot money for series type of show verse low cost of reality.
The Networks going more toward the, Reality, adult cartoons, game and talk show.
Then its the ratings.
People whom watch a series over the net, I’m sure are not heing counted.
I’m wondering if some views become more frustrated like I,
therefore turning to another source of entertainment?
Has the Internet become next TV, like TV did to radio.
Since serie type of shows r fading on way on network,
I hopefully they will bring Series type shows to the internet.
Internet can keep up with rating and see how many r being viewed.
I hate to see so many series type of shows, being tossed.
Series may have to re-event themselves.
Start thinking outside the box.
Commercial become part of the show.
Just imagine if, ” I Love Lucy ” had a drank coke and said how refreshing it was.
How many times coke would have been aired?
I already have notice apple computer appearing in series.
Commercial already have an investment in a show so why not many part of show.
Writers ARE very cleaver. I hopping they will still be need!