TV Ratings: Season high ‘Bachelor’ boosts ABC to Monday split

Fast National ratings for Monday, February 21, 2011.

What a difference a Charlie Sheen makes.

With new episodes of “Two and a Half Men,” CBS originals have been hard to beat on Monday nights.

This Monday, with “Two and a Half Men” airing a repeat and the rest of the lineup new, CBS slipped just enough to allow ABC and a rejuvenated “The Bachelor” to sneak in capture the desired demo and nearly win the night overall.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 3.1 rating, nipping the 3.0 rating for CBS and FOX’s 2.8 rating in the key demographic. NBC was well back in fourth with a 1.5 rating, still comfortably beating The CW’s struggling Monday shows, which mustered a 0.7 rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 10.13 million viewers and a 6.2 rating/10 share. ABC’s 6.5/10 actually beat CBS, but the network averaged only 9.90 million viewers. FOX was a close third with 9.18 million viewers and a 5.4/8, comfortably ahead of NBC’s 3.7/6 and 6.11 million viewers. The CW was up from last week, but only averaged a 1.0/2 and 1.55 million viewers.

8 p.m. – FOX started the night in first with 10.385 million viewers and a 3.5 rating among adults 18-49 for “House,” slightly up from last week’s dismal performance. ABC’s “The Bachelor” rose to nearly 9.9 million viewers for second, but finished third in the demo. CBS was third overall and second in the demo with “How I Met Your Mother” (9.44 million viewers and a 3.6 demo rating) and “Mad Love” (8.02 million and a 2.8 demo rating), as the latter comedy slipped slightly in its second airing. NBC’s “Chuck” was in line with the new normal, averaging 5.51 million viewers and a 1.7 rating in the key demo. The CW was fifth with 1.5 million viewers for “90210.”

9 p.m. – CBS’ “Two and a Half Men” repeat (11.52 million and a 3.0 demo) and a new “Mike & Molly” (11.29 million and a 3.2 demo) won the 9 p.m. hour overall and finished second in the demo. [While “Mike & Molly” was down significantly without “Men,” the stand-alone numbers and the demo rise have to be encouraging for CBS.] ABC’s “The Bachelor” was second overall with 10.79 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.6 demo rating. FOX’s “Chicago Code” stopped its drop with 7.78 million viewers and a 2.1 rating in the key demo, probably a good sign for that freshman drama. NBC’s “The Cape” limped along with 4.13 million viewers and a 1.2 demo rating in fourth. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” averaged 1.59 million viewers and also improved slightly on its demo lead-in.

10 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” held onto its position atop the 10 p.m. hour with 10.25 million viewers and a 2.7 demo rating. Boosted by “The Bachelor,” “Castle” averaged 9.02 million viewers and a 2.6 rating in the key demo. NBC’s “Harry’s Law” averaged 8.67 million viewers and a 1.7 demo rating in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.