TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelorette’ lifts ABC past ‘Dome’-driven CBS on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, July 29, 2013.

Once again, CBS’ “Under the Dome” was Monday’s top show in all measures, but a big night for “The Bachelorette” helped ABC eke out nightly wins both overall and among young viewers.

“The Bachelorette” also helped “Mistresses” to small week-to-week growth, while all of NBC’s Monday offerings were slightly down.

For the night, ABC averaged a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49, beating CBS’ 1.7 rating in the key demographic. NBC’s 1.1 key demo rating was third, followed by FOX’s 0.5 key demo rating and the 0.2 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 6.56 million viewers and a 4.5 rating/7 share for Monday primetime, edging out CBS’ 6.51 million viewers and 4.2/7. There was a big drop to NBC’s 2.1/4 and 3.62 million viewers and another drop to FOX’s 1.0/2 and 1.47 million viewers. The CW averaged 725,000 viewers and a 0.5/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – “The Bachelorette” led the 8 p.m. hour for ABC with 7.4 million viewers and a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” was second with 5.16 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating. CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Mike & Molly” averaged 3.67 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating in third, with FOX’s repeats of “Raising Hope” averaging only 1.67 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating. The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” repeat averaged 901,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – ABC stayed on top in the 9 p.m. hour with 8.14 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 for “The Bachelorette.” CBS’ repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “Mike & Molly” averaged 4.8 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating in second, topping the 3.705 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for NBC’s “Get Out Alive.” FOX’s repeats of “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” averaged only 1.27 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating, ahead of the 549,000 viewers and 0.2 key demo rating for The CW’s new “The Breaking Pointe.”

10 p.m. – “Under the Dome” was down a hair from last week, but still averaged 11.08 million viewer and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS in the 10 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Mistresses” averaged 4.14 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating in second. NBC’s “Siberia” could only muster 2 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.